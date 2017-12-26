Mobile phone coverage in the East of England

4G mobile phone users in the East of England can only get a 4G signal 49.9% of the time on average according to unique research from Which? and OpenSignal. That may be more than 10 percentage points better than the worst performing region, but it's still a poor result and means that the East of England came 10th out of the 12 regions in our regional rankings.

London is where phone users have the best chance of getting a 4G signal, with our data showing that phone users there can get a signal 69.7% of the time. In Wales, people are typically restricted to slower networks, only able to access 4G 35.4% of the time.

If you can find a 4G signal the East of England, then you will get average speeds that are faster than those in most other areas.

We found that 4G customers in the region received an average download speed of 22.3Mbps – that's only 1Mbps slower than customers experienced in Northern Ireland, the fastest region. And it's faster than many home broadband connections.

