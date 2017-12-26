Mobile phone coverage in the North East

If 4G isn't available customers will often drop on to the slower 3G network.

Customers in the North East can access 3G or better 83.9% of the time, which places the region sixth in this category. At the bottom of our table is Wales, with an average 3G/4G availability of 70.8%.

Average 3G/4G speeds in London reach 12.9Mbps, while the North East improves on this slightly with 13.2Mbps.

Our analysis

The information used in this analysis comes from a regular collaboration between Which? and coverage experts OpenSignal, and is based on more than 500m data readings taken from people that have downloaded the free OpenSignal app.

By tracking 28,841 UK app users around the clock between June and August 2016, we're able to give a definitive account of the real mobile phone user experience. We're able to accurately report on network speeds and to chart our own metric, ‘availability', which looks at the proportion of time that users have a network connection.

We think that this unique availability measurement, which determines whether the network is doing its job by providing a connection where it's needed most, is far more valuable than simply reporting predicted coverage based on computer models or one-off drive-by tests.

Read more about our approach, and download the free app, on the OpenSignal website.

Which network do you say is best?

Once you know which networks offer the best coverage where you live and work, you'll want to know which ones offer the best customer service and value for money. We asked 4,100 members of the public to tell us about what they love and hate about their network.

Read the results of our best mobile networks survey to find out the winners and the losers.