Mobile phone coverage in the South West

New research has found that the South West of England is among the worst-performing areas for 4G availability and download speeds.

The unique research, conducted by Which? and OpenSignal, looked at 12 regions across the UK and found that phone users in the South West can expect to get a 4G signal 45.7% of the time, putting it 11th out of the regions we surveyed. Only Wales had lower 4G availability, at 35.4%.

In comparison, phone users in London have the best chance of getting a 4G signal, with our data showing that they can access the network 69.7% of the time.

The South West didn’t fare much better in our rankings of 4G speeds.

Here, we found that 4G customers in the area received an average download speed of 20.9Mbps, putting the region in ninth place overall. Users in Northern Ireland get the fastest speeds (23.3Mbps), but 20.9Mbps is still faster than many home broadband connections.

Best network for 4G availability in the South West