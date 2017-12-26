Mobile phone coverage across the UK
Mobile phone coverage in the West Midlands
By Jon Barrow
New data from Which? and Opensignal uncovers the reality of 4G coverage throughout the UK. Find out what it's really like in the West Midlands and see which provider has the best 4G network.
Unique new research by Which? and OpenSignal has found that 4G mobile phone users in the West Midlands can only get a 4G signal just over half the time (52.3%) on average (although the worst-performing network could only muster a 4G signal 39.9% of the time). This means that the area came seventh out of 12 in our regional ranking of 4G availability.
In comparison, phone users in London have the best chance of getting a 4G signal, with our data showing that they can get a signal 69.7% of the time. Meanwhile, 4G customers in Wales are typically restricted to slower networks, only able to access 4G 35.4% of the time.
The West Midlands also came sixth in our rankings of 4G speeds. Here, we found that 4G customers in the area received an average download speed of 21.6Mbps – that's slower than the speeds customers experienced in the fastest region, Northern Ireland (23.3Mbps) but still faster than many home broadband connections.
Best network for 4G availability in the West Midlands
When we looked at the performance of the four phone networks in the West Midlands, we found that EE customers have the best chance of getting a 4G signal (available 61.9% of the time), while Three offers the worst availability (just 39.9%).
This ranking, with EE providing the best 4G availability and Three the worst, mirrored the national picture – though availability for all four networks was better nationally than it was in the region.
3G availability and speeds in the West Midlands
If 4G isn't available, customers will typically drop on to the slower 3G network. The good news for customers in the West Midlands is that our data showed they could access 3G or better speeds 84.4% of the time.
However, the downside is that the average speed they receive drops to 12.6Mbps (versus 21.6Mbps when they're just using 4G).
Our analysis
The information used in this analysis comes from a regular collaboration between Which? and coverage experts OpenSignal, and is based on more than 500m data readings taken from people that have downloaded the free OpenSignal app.
By tracking 28,841 UK app users around the clock between June and August 2016, we're able to give a definitive account of the real mobile phone user experience. We're able to accurately report on network speeds and to chart our own metric, 'availability', which looks at the proportion of time that users have a network connection.
We think that this unique availability measurement, which determines whether the network is doing its job by providing a connection where it's needed most, is far more valuable than simply reporting predicted coverage based on computer models or one-off drive-by tests.
Read more about our approach, and download the free app, on the OpenSignal website.
