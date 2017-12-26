Best mobile phone headphones

Whether you like classical or heavy metal, Adele or AC/DC, you’ll want headphones that do justice to your favourite artists and genres. And if you regularly tune into podcasts, you’ll need to avoid headphones that make voices sound cracked and unclear.

We’ve tested more than 150 headphones from over 30 brands – including AKG, Bose and Sennheiser – to find the models you can rely on. Here, we narrow down the options down to the top three models that will provide the best experience when used with your mobile phone.

The headphones we've recommended below have all proven their skills in the Which? test lab, across tests spanning sound quality, comfort and durability. Each set of headphones has a built-in microphone, so you can switch seamlessly between music and calls without having to hold your phone against your ear.

We’ve picked two of the best traditional in-ear headphones, as well as the top-scoring wireless in-ear headphones we've tested.