Best mobile phone headphones
By Oli McKean
We reveal the best headphones for your mobile phone. These headphone produce cracking - not crackling - sound, and will be comfortable to wear.
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
Whether you like classical or heavy metal, Adele or AC/DC, you’ll want headphones that do justice to your favourite artists and genres. And if you regularly tune into podcasts, you’ll need to avoid headphones that make voices sound cracked and unclear.
We’ve tested more than 150 headphones from over 30 brands – including AKG, Bose and Sennheiser – to find the models you can rely on. Here, we narrow down the options down to the top three models that will provide the best experience when used with your mobile phone.
The headphones we've recommended below have all proven their skills in the Which? test lab, across tests spanning sound quality, comfort and durability. Each set of headphones has a built-in microphone, so you can switch seamlessly between music and calls without having to hold your phone against your ear.
We’ve picked two of the best traditional in-ear headphones, as well as the top-scoring wireless in-ear headphones we've tested.
|Headphones
|Click for full review
|Overall sound quality
|Comfort
|Score
|M
|*****
|****
|82%
|
These headphones impressed us so much with their superb, clean and well-balanced sound that they earned full marks in our sound-quality test. They're water-resistant, so a good choice for those who'll wear them while working up a sweat in the gym, plus they'll feel really comfortable and secure in your ears. A brilliant buy for less than £100.
Find out which pair of headphones we're talking about by logging in or taking a Which? trial.
|M
|*****
|****
|76%
|
Brilliant sound quality, whether they're playing jazz or spoken word. The ear buds fit comfortably in the ear, and there's not much sound leakage - so you won't have to worry too much about annoying the person next to you on the train with your music.
Find out which pair of headphones we're talking about by logging in or taking a Which? trial.
|M
|****
|***
|68%
|
The best wireless headphones we've tested so far. They fit comfortably and you'll be impressed with the sound quality across all genres. Plus, they don't cost the earth to buy - so they're a great find.
Find out which pair of headphones we're talking about by logging in or taking a Which? trial.
Haven't found the right set of earphones for you? Jump straight to our full list of recommended best headphones for more top picks for 2017.
How we uncover the best headphones
Our impartial headphones tests go further than anyone else's. And because Which? is independent and doesn't accept advertising or freebies, you can trust our reviews to give you the full, honest and impartial truth about a product.
We've put hundreds of headphones through our independent lab tests. We check the sound quality across a number of genres, including classical, pop, jazz and spoken word, to make sure you’ll get the most out of your music.
Assessments are also carried out to see how comfortable and durable the headphones are, so you know how long they are likely to last. We also use a calibrated 'reference ear' to accurately test for sound leakage.