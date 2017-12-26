The best mobile phone for you doesn't have to be a pricey Apple iPhone or Samsung smartphone. Here, we reveal our pick of the best cheap mobile phones that offer you great value for money - and three we think you should avoid.

We test mobile phones at every price point, from the expensive iPhone 7 and Samsung Galaxy S8 to the super-cheap sub-£100 models. And while some inexpensive models are definite Don’t Buys, there are a few affordable gems out there that are definitely worth considering.

To help you get the most for your money, we've put together the best-value models – including what we think is the best choice if you want to spend no more than £100. And to help you avoid making a dreadful decision with your next smartphone purchase, we've highlighted a few cheap mobiles to steer clear of.

