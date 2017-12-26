How to buy the best Android smartphone

Who makes Android smartphones?

Android is an operating system from Google. But you’ll find Android on a wide range of mobiles in all shapes and sizes, from companies such as Samsung, LG and Motorola. Below we look at some of the biggest names, and the pros and cons of each one.

Samsung

If you’re looking for a top-of-the-range handset, you might consider the more expensive Samsung models. They generally have good-quality screens, fast processors and innovative design. But Samsung isn’t always the best option for buyers on a budget, as we've previously found Don't Buy cheaper Samsung phones.

Pros Wide range, impressive premium models, innovative design

Cons Quality can be hit and miss, especially at the budget end

LG

LG offers a wide range of phones, from cheaper options to expensive models. The brand is at its best at the top end of the range, with its pricier handsets offering detailed screens and all-day battery life. Some LG high-end handsets have quirky features, including a modular design on the G5 smartphone.

Pros Quirky designs, impressive high-end models

Cons Lower-spec models are sometimes disappointing

Motorola

Motorola changed the smartphone market with the release of its Moto G in 2013. This was the first cheap mobile to offer a decent screen, powerful processor and reasonable cameras. Since then it has built on its success and the Moto G range is well worth considering, especially for those looking to spend £150 or less. It offers an even cheaper range in the form of the Moto E, which covers the basics but has a cheap plasticky cover.

Pros Motorola usually gets the basics right for those on a budget

Cons Its phones often lack the wow factor and aren’t always very fast

Google

In 2016, Google brought out its pricey Pixel phones, to compete with expensive Apple and Samsung models. Both the Pixel and Pixel XL have a fingerprint reader and Google Assistant built in, and Google claims they're the best camera smartphones you can buy. You can also still pick up some of Google's older Nexus phones, which offer a decent set of specs at a more affordable price - but they're less widely available than they used to be.

Pros Great for Android purists, decent range to choose from

Cons No real budget options

