How to buy the best Apple iPhone

If you’ve decided that you want your next smartphone to be an Apple iPhone, there are a few options to choose from. Here, we explain the differences to help you make the best decision.

Apple is undeniably one of the most popular smartphone manufacturers in the UK, alongside Samsung. Whenever it announces new products, there’s a veritable media frenzy – with many debating whether Apple is still a cutting-edge company offering the best and most innovative technologies.

Many people often ask whether there’s any need to spend top whack on the latest Apple smartphones, or whether you’ll be just as happy with an older device whose price has been cut.

Below, we explore how much Apple iPhones will set you back, and reveal our top tips for what to look for when choosing between models. Plus, we show how each iPhone has fared in our tough tests.

Just want to read full reviews of individual models? Head to our Apple iPhone reviews.

How much do Apple iPhones cost?

It goes without saying that Apple doesn’t make budget-friendly or even mid-range smartphones. Instead, it focuses its efforts on the top end of the price range.

The iPhone 7 (32GB) costs about £579 to buy outright, while the larger iPhone 7 Plus (32GB) will set you back by around £719. Brands such as Samsung and LG have similarly pricey phones – but they also have other options for those on a tighter budget.