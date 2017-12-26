The Which? top choice smartphone of the month

We’ve picked out two of our favourite smartphones from our recent rounds of testing, to help you pick a winner if you’re short on time.

Smartphones are an almost-indispensable part of modern life. They help us keep in touch with loved ones, capture precious memories, and navigate a new city. The last thing you’ll want is to splash out on a model that you then feel ‘stuck with’ for the next few years.

Our top smartphone of the month is simply wonderful. It may be expensive, but it has several useful features, impressive cameras, and is super speedy – so will easily cope with the latest graphic-intense games.

We’ve also highlighted our cheapest Best Buy mobile phone, which you can currently buy outright for around £200. It has absolutely fantastic battery life, takes good photos, and the screen is nice and clear. It might not be as speedy as other choices, but it’s a terrific bargain buy.

If you pick one of our choices below, we’re pretty confident that you’ll be happy with your purchase. But, as ever, it’s always worth reading our full reviews to make sure any model matches what you’re looking for.

For a full list of our top-scorers, head straight to our Best Buy mobile phones.