The Which? top choice smartphone of the month
By Oli McKean
Discover our favourite mobile phone from our recent tests, and a cheap Best Buy if you're shopping on a budget
We’ve picked out two of our favourite smartphones from our recent rounds of testing, to help you pick a winner if you’re short on time.
Smartphones are an almost-indispensable part of modern life. They help us keep in touch with loved ones, capture precious memories, and navigate a new city. The last thing you’ll want is to splash out on a model that you then feel ‘stuck with’ for the next few years.
Our top smartphone of the month is simply wonderful. It may be expensive, but it has several useful features, impressive cameras, and is super speedy – so will easily cope with the latest graphic-intense games.
We’ve also highlighted our cheapest Best Buy mobile phone, which you can currently buy outright for around £200. It has absolutely fantastic battery life, takes good photos, and the screen is nice and clear. It might not be as speedy as other choices, but it’s a terrific bargain buy.
If you pick one of our choices below, we’re pretty confident that you’ll be happy with your purchase. But, as ever, it’s always worth reading our full reviews to make sure any model matches what you’re looking for.
For a full list of our top-scorers, head straight to our Best Buy mobile phones.
Top pick smartphones of the month
- Battery:
- 4 out of 5
- Camera:
- 5 out of 5
- Screen quality:
- 5 out of 5
One of the best smartphones we've ever tested. It has a stunning display, good battery life, and takes wonderful photos and videos. It's really nippy too, and won't struggle with multi-tasking or more complex operations. It costs a pretty penny, though - so it's worth reading our full review to make sure it's something you want to invest in.
- Battery:
- 5 out of 5
- Camera:
- 4 out of 5
- Screen quality:
- 4 out of 5
An excellent smartphone for the money. It has terrific battery life, takes nice photos and is fast enough for everyday tasks. That said, it's missing some of the more advanced features of many pricier models.
The latest mobile phones put to the test
Of course, the two mobile phones we’ve listed above might not be the perfect choice for you. We’ve tested and rated over 100 smartphones, and have found several brilliant Best Buys – but also some that are so hard to use and have such rubbish cameras and battery life that we’ve made them Don’t Buys.
Our tests pay close attention to the following:
Unfortunately, throwing lots of money at a smartphone doesn’t guarantee brilliant quality, which is why we recommend you read our reviews to make sure you don’t end up feeling regretful.
Head to our mobile phone reviews for the latest releases from brands including Apple, Samsung, Motorola and Sony. And if you’re looking for the best quality for as little money as possible, take a look at our best cheap mobile phones.