Most reliable mobile phone brands

Smartphones are an expensive, albeit essential, piece of tech. The last thing you'll want is a model that becomes faulty too soon.

That's why we survey thousands of Which? members each year about their experiences with their smartphones. We ask them to tell us about any faults that their handsets have developed, when these happened, and how severe these issues were.

We then crunch the numbers, so that we can reveal the best and worst mobile phone brands for reliability. We've found some marked differences between the most and least reliable manufacturers. While just 7% of phones from the most reliable brands had developed a fault within two years, 32% of those from the least reliable brand had.

When a brand scores fewer than three stars for reliability, its products won't become Best Buys. Fortunately, no mobile brand for which we have enough data sits in this camp. To find out about the top-scoring smartphones you can buy, check out our Which? Best Buy mobile phones.

The table below shows the brands that are victorious in our reliability survey, and reveals those that you should think twice about. We've ordered brands by their reliability score, from highest to lowest.

Only logged-in Which? members can view our exclusive reliability ratings in the table below. If you're not yet a member, sign up for a £1 trial to get instant access.