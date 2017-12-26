Top mobile phone brands

Mobile phone brands rated

Brand name Average review score Reliability rating Customer score Verdict

80% 79% This brand makes fantastic smartphones. Its customers seem to agree - it has the highest customer score out of all other mobile phone brands in our survey. This, combined with a decent reliability rating, makes this brand a good choice for your next smartphone. To find out which mobile phone brand we're talking about, log in now or take out a £1 Which? trial.

71% 73% We've found a few Best Buy smartphones from this brand. Its customers seem to be generally happy with their handset, and the brand seems to be pretty dependable, too. It's worth noting that it's also the joint highest-rated mobile phone brand for value for money. To find out which mobile phone brand we're talking about, log in now or take out a £1 Which? trial.

62% 72% Everyone has heard of this smartphone brand, which produces phones for all budgets. We've found Best Buy and Don't Buy phones from this brand, so quality can be a bit hit and miss, but there are some great bargains to be snapped up. This brand is rated highly for value for money, plus it gets the joint second highest reliability score. To find out which mobile phone brand we're talking about, log in now or take out a £1 Which? trial.

75% 70% This brand has produced the best mobile phones we've ever seen. It makes both expensive and more budget-friendly smartphones which are still decent. If you buy a phone from this brand at random, chances are that you'll pick a Best Buy - and its customers seem pretty content, too. To find out which mobile phone brand we're talking about, log in now or take out a £1 Which? trial.

68% 65% This is the highest-rated mobile phone brand for reliability, for the second year in a row. It's an emerging brand, but we've been generally impressed with its phone. At the time of writing, all phones we've tested from this brand in 2017 score between 60% and 77% in our test lab. To find out which mobile phone brand we're talking about, log in now or take out a £1 Which? trial.

66% 59% Smartphones from this brand are generally pretty good, though it's fair to say that some are much better than others. Its reliability rating has improved from three to four stars since last year, meaning that customers are reporting fewer faults. That said, it has a middling customer score - it's not that its customers are unhappy with the brand, but they're not as enthusiastic as customers from some other brands seem to be. To find out which mobile phone brand we're talking about, log in now or take out a £1 Which? trial.

63% 57% This brand has a few Best Buys in its line-up, but they're always the expensive ones. Its reliability rating isn't poor, but three stars isn't anything to get excited about - a higher proportion of its customers has reported problems to us than most of the other brands in this table for which we have a reliability rating. To find out which mobile phone brand we're talking about, log in now or take out a £1 Which? trial.

62% 57% The least reliable mobile phone brand, out of the brands for which we have reliability results, according to our survey. Some 32% of phones from this brand that had been owned for up to two years had developed a fault. That said, it's still not woefully unreliable, and there are some brilliant smartphones from this manufacturer to choose from. However, it's only really the pricey ones that are worth considering - its more budget-friendly phones aren't very good. To find out which mobile phone brand we're talking about, log in now or take out a £1 Which? trial.

44% 50% An average test score of 44% is poor, especially when you think about all the better phones you could be spending your money on. Our survey reveals that they're likely to stand the test of time, but its customers generally aren't that impressed with them. To find out which mobile phone brand we're talking about, log in now or take out a £1 Which? trial.