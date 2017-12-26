How to get a wheelchair

In this guide, we explain the processes involved with getting a wheelchair through the NHS or the Motability scheme, or how to buy one privately.

Wheelchairs are available from a number of sources. Most people who use a wheelchair all the time (as opposed to just needing one for longer distances or days out) have an NHS wheelchair but, if you're after a powered wheelchair, you may also want to look into the Motability scheme.

In Northern Ireland, wheelchairs that are needed on a day-to-day basis are managed through the HSC Trust occupational therapist services.

If you're interested in buying a mobility scooter for longer distances, go to our mobility scooter reviews

NHS wheelchairs

The NHS wheelchair service offers assessments to determine what type of wheelchair or mobility equipment you may be entitled to. In most cases, you'll be referred to the service by a hospital, doctor, consultant or occupational therapist.

In general, wheelchair services are available to people of all ages who have a long-term need for mobility help. If you need a wheelchair for a shorter time, you might want to think about wheelchair hire.

However, the specific criteria to determine who is eligible are decided locally, and will vary depending on where you live. Many wheelchair services have a waiting list for assessment appointments, so you may have to wait several weeks after referral to have an assessment.

An NHS wheelchair is loaned, rather than given to you, and the NHS is responsible for its maintenance and repairs.

Our Elderly Care website has advice on getting an assessment for equipment needs.

Motability scheme for wheelchairs

The not-for-profit Motability scheme allows people with a government-funded disability allowance – the disability living allowance, if you already receive that particular benefit, or the personal independence payment (PIP) if you are applying now – to hire a powered wheelchair, mobility scooter or car for three years, in exchange for all or part of your allowance.

Anyone getting the enhanced-rate mobility component of the PIP can take part in the scheme, providing they have at least 12 months of the award remaining. It’s also open to people receiving the war pensioners’ mobility supplement.

Motability holds several events throughout the year in different parts of the country, and a ‘Big Event’ every May. For details, visit the Motability website.

Buying a wheelchair

Rather than loaning you a wheelchair directly, some NHS wheelchair services will give you a non-taxable voucher that you can put towards buying your own wheelchair. The voucher is for the amount you would have been given after your assessment, and is designed to give you more choice.

If your local area offers a wheelchair voucher scheme, you can opt to pay for the maintenance of your wheelchair privately and keep the wheelchair permanently. If the NHS maintains the wheelchair, you return it if and when you no longer need it.

If you opt to buy a wheelchair without using the NHS, and the person you're buying it for is chronically sick or disabled, you don't have to pay VAT. You may also be able to get help towards paying for it from charities or your local authority.

See our guide to choosing a wheelchair to help you get the right type.

Where to buy wheelchairs from

You can buy wheelchairs online but, while you might get a good price, you'll need to be sure it's the right wheelchair for you and that you can set up and use it safely.

A local mobility shop can offer advice and an after-care service. For recommendations from people living near you, try Which? Trusted Traders.

Before you buy, try out the specific type of wheelchair in the place you're going to use it - for example, at home or on the pavement - to make sure it's right for you.

Consumer research organisation Rica has a database of powered or electric wheelchairs to allow you to search for a model that meets your needs.

Disabled living centres

Before deciding on a specific style of wheelchair, it’s a good idea to try them out around the house or on the local roads. There are disabled living centres (DLCs) around the country, which have a wide range of equipment on display and can give advice on the different styles of wheelchairs for sale.

Your local council should be able to advise on the nearest equipment demonstration or disabled living centre to you.

There is also a UK-wide Forum of Mobility Centres. As well as providing assessment and advice on driving following illness, injury and accident, some centres advise on wheelchair and scooter selection.