How we test mobility scooters

Is this mobility scooter easy to set up and prepare to ride?

Our expert testers start from scratch with every mobility scooter, beginning with its instructions, in the same way that you would.

They check whether you can adjust the seat, tiller and armrests to suit you, how easy it is to do this, and how comfortable the scooter is when it's ready to use. For example, they look at whether the seat and armrests are well-padded, the back offers support and there's room to stretch your legs out.

They rate how easy and comfortable it is to get on and off the scooter - some scooters have seats that swivel and have softer edges, for example - and whether the control panel is comprehensive, simple to understand and clear to see.

Next, they start the scooter and begin to drive. This allows them to examine factors such as how stable and secure the mobility scooter feels, plus how loud the 'beep' is when you're reversing (and indeed whether there's a beep at all).

Find out the scooters we rated Best Buys based on our lab test results.