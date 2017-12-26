Discover the three best boot scooters on the market. They all impressed our expert testers enough to be named Best Buys when we put folding and dismantling models to the test.

The best mobility scooter for you

We know that a mobility scooter is an expensive, but often necessary, purchase.

That's why we run lab tests based on real-life situations to see how practical each model is for you to use. Our panel, made up of both industry experts and real-life scooter users, looks at everything from a scooter's handling and manoeuvrability on pavements and kerbs to how comfortable the seat is, and whether it's easy to lift in and out of your car boot.

The table below shows our pick of three Best Buy boot scooters that gained the highest scores in our tests.

Top three best mobility scooters Make and model RRP Preparing to ride Ride quality Moving and handling Score £ 79% This scooter is a great Best Buy. Its table-topping test score of 79% reflects what a smooth and stable ride it is, its tip-top handling, and how portable you’ll find it. It's also easy to dismantle and a breeze to reassemble. £ 78% Not only is this affordable scooter easy to set up and secure to ride, but it scores top marks for being very easy to take apart and reassemble when you reach your destination - and it's nippy, even when travelling uphill. £ 77% This chunky but modestly priced boot scooter offers a great balance of comfort and easy storage, providing a smooth ride even on bumpy surfaces. Its tight turning circle makes it handy when you're in busy shops, too.

Why Which? mobility scooter reviews are better

Our tests go further than those carried out by other organisations, and because Which? is independent and doesn't accept advertising or freebies you can trust that our reviews will give you the full, honest and impartial truth about a product.



When testing mobility scooters in the Which? lab, our experts take each mobility scooter through a detailed assessment that mirrors what you'll be doing from when the moment your scooter is delivered to when you take it out and about.

This includes setting up and adjusting the scooter, riding at a variety of speeds, manoeuvring and doing sudden stops indoors and out, and folding or dismantling the scooter. We also look at how easy it is to lift in and out of a car boot, based on the dimensions of a Volkswagen Golf Mark 5.

