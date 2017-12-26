Pampers Nappies: Where's Best To Buy Them Cheap?

We tracked the price of Pampers nappies over a year to find out where you can save money nappy shopping.

Pampers nappies are the most well-known in the UK, which is why for many new parents Pampers is their first choice when looking for a nappy for their newborn baby.

But Pampers is more expensive than own brands, and with a newborn powering through nappies – you'll be using between six and 12 a day to start with – changing your baby won't leave you with much spare change.

Thankfully, because supermarkets know parents buy a lot of Pampers, there are often Pampers offers to be had. But where should you shop to make sure your household budget isn’t blown by those frequent trips to the changing table if you're choosing Pampers?

Pampers offers

We tracked the price of a 50 pack of Pampers Baby Dry Size 3 Midi nappies over the course of a year using the independent shopping website, MySupermarket.

More than £16The amount you could save every month on Pampers by shopping smart

Our exclusive research could save you more than £16 a month, based on using eight of these nappies a day.

It reveals which store had the cheapest Pampers offers, and what the average prices were at each store – so you know where's best to shop, what's a decent price to pay for your Pampers and how much is too much.

Just like with other popular products, if you buy your nappies in bulk you will save. So we've also compared this size pack with the pack of 30 to see the price difference.

In addition, we've found that multibuy Pampers offers mean it's never worth buying an expensive full-priced pack, when you could get it for half the price.

Our table below tells you what the cheapest multibuy prices were and where to find them. It also shows you how much of the year each shop had these nappies on offer, so you know where's best to head.

All prices and deals mentioned are for a 50 pack of Pampers Baby Dry Size 3 Midi (4-9kg) nappies between 1 January and 31 December 2016.

Cheap Pampers nappies

You can save a lot by shopping around for your nappies. Our table below shows where you could get these Pampers size-3 nappies for the cheapest in 2016, what the average price of a pack at each store was and the average price per nappy.

Pampers prices Store Average price Cheapest price Table notes

1 Prices are for a 23 pack of Pampers New Baby size 1 newborn nappies from 1 January 2015 to 31 December 2015.

Watch out for where you shop: our investigation reveals the cheapest place to buy these Pampers and how one store was significantly more expensive than the rest.

We've also worked out the price per nappy - really useful so you can compare if you usually buy a pack of 30 rather than a pack of 50 Pampers.

But as Pampers nappies are often on multibuy offers, we've also worked out which store had worked out cheapest for this kind of deal.

Pampers offers

Our table below shows the best multibuy prices for a pack of Pampers each store had across the year.

It also shows the percentage of time there was a multibuy offer on at each store. And you can find out which store had a Pampers multibuy offer on the whole year round.

Pampers multibuy prices Store Cheapest multibuy price Table notes

1 Prices are for a 23 pack of Pampers New Baby size 1 newborn nappies from 1 Jan-31 Dec 2015.

2 Multibuy prices refer to the cost of an individual pack when you buy multiple packs

