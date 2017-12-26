Best car tyre brands
Continental tyres
By Daljinder Nagra
Continental is one of Europe’s leading premium car tyre brands. It also makes tyres under a variety of other cheaper brands.
With a history dating back to the 1870s, German tyre brand Continental is now just one subsidiary of the Continental Rubber Group. It produces tyres for everything from small hatchbacks to top-flight supercars, and also owns a variety of other, less well-known tyre brands, including Semperit and Uniroyal, as well as economy brands Barum from the Czech Republic and the Portuguese make, Mabor.
Which? verdict on Continental car tyres
Continental tyres are among the highest performing currently available, and offer excellent grip and handling in both wet and dry conditions. This has made them popular standard-fit equipment on a variety of sports cars, and they are widely available both online and on the high street.
Semperit, an Austrian tyre maker now wholly owned by Continental, is pitched as a mid-range offering, but also offers high performance in the wet and dry. The downside is that they are not as well known in the UK and can prove harder to find.
Mid-range brand Uniroyal made a name for itself manufacturing tyres that excelled in wet conditions, and may prove a good choice for drivers who have to replace all four tyres in one go and can't quite stretch to a top-end product. They’re not the most widely available in the UK, though, meaning you may have to do some research to find Uniroyals in the size you need.
Budget brand Barum is a relative unknown in the UK tyre market, and is a budget choice. Despite this, it offers reasonably balanced performance, though some models have shown slight weakness when it comes to braking in the wet. Like Continental’s other-brand tyres, they may also prove hard to find.
How much do Continental tyres cost?
Continental tyres are high-performing, premium items and are priced accordingly. The Semperit and Uniroyal brands are generally marketed at a lower price point, and will likely appeal to car owners not looking for the last word in performance.
Barum tyres are towards the bottom end of the market price-wise, though this doesn’t necessarily mean they should be discounted as they perform reasonably well, particularly in dry conditions.
