Michelin is well known in Britain, thanks largely to its Michelin Man mascot and restaurant guides.
While British motorists will be largely familiar with the Michelin brand, they may not be aware that the French manufacturer sells tyres under a range of different brand names, including Kleber (once tyre suppliers to Concorde) and the popular off-road brand BF Goodrich, which has built a reputation through success in global racing events such as the World Rally Championships and gruelling Dakar Rally.
Which? verdict on Michelin tyres
Michelin tyres enjoy a good reputation for high performance, with products consistently offering very good grip and handling, as well as a relatively high resistance to aquaplaning, which occurs when a tyre cannot adequately clear standing water from underneath itself, resulting in the car effectively floating above it and increasing the risk of an accident. Availability is usually good, with tyres available from national and regional chains, independent retailers and online fitters.
BF Goodrich tyres are a mid-range offering and generate very good grip in dry conditions. However, some of its products have shown a lack of performance in wet conditions, particularly under braking. Buyers may find it harder to source BF Goodrich products compared to mainstream Michelins, with supply usually limited to online and independent retailers.
Even more of a rarity in Britain is Kleber tyres. This mid-range brand is best known for its all-season and winter car tyres, though their availability is patchy in the UK. They’re worth seeking out, however, as they generally offer good wet and dry handling and grip despite their moderate pricing.
How much do Michelin tyres cost?
The one drawback of Michelin tyres is their high purchase cost, though their expense can largely be justified by their high-performance. Their diverse range of tyres means you’re unlikely to struggle to find a set for your vehicle, too.
BF Goodrich are generally more affordable, provided you can source them. The same is true of the Kleber brand, though both offer decent performance at a more attractive price point.
