How to Buy a Motability Car

Who is eligible for a Motability car?

From April 2013, the criteria for eligibility for the Motability scheme changed as part of the Government's welfare reform programme. Previously, it was open to anyone getting the higher-rate mobility component of the disability living allowance (DLA), but as it is gradually replaced by the new personal independence payment (PIP), recipients will have to be re-assessed.

Only those awarded the enhanced rate of the mobility component of PIP will be able to apply for a Motability car. Current Motability users who are not awarded the enhanced mobility rate after re-assessment risk losing their vehicles, though a grant is available (up to £2,000) to help those in this situation.

The Motability scheme is also open to people receiving the war pensioners’ mobility supplement and the armed forces independence payment, plus parents whose children are under 16 and entitled to the higher-rate mobility component of the disability living allowance.

Part or all of your disability allowance is used to pay for the Motability car you choose, and it's possible to pay extra for access to higher-end cars like the BMW 3 Series.