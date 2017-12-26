How to buy the best nursery furniture

What nursery furniture should I buy?

Should I buy a Moses basket?

Starting with the basics, you will need a place for your baby to sleep. A lot of parents will go for a Moses basket for a newborn. But as this will only last until your baby reaches three or four months old, you might decide to go straight for a cot – depending on your budget.

If you're wondering whether it's worth investing in a Moses basket, read more about the pros and cons in our guide to choosing a Moses basket.

Choosing a cot or cot bed

Either way, you'll be needing a cot or cot bed at some point, so this is an essential piece of kit.

A cot bed is a cot with removable sides and end panel so it can be converted into a toddler-sized bed. These are increasingly popular as they have more longevity than a normal cot. They can also help alleviate the stress for your child of adjusting to a new, bigger bed when the time comes.

Cot beds are larger than cots, so if space is an issue this might be something to consider. In terms of budget, though, a cot bed won't necessarily be more expensive.

Find out how to buy the best cot bed.

Cot mattresses

You'll most likely need to buy a cot mattress separately, and current advice is that you need to buy a new one for each child. Before you shop, read our guide on how to buy cot mattresses.

Choosing a changing table or dresser

If you have the space and budget, a changing table can be a really useful purchase. You'll be changing thousands of nappies in the first year, so it's good to have a well-organised and comfortable setup for doing so.

Many parents swear by a good changing table, and if you buy one that doubles as a dresser, it can be used in your child's room for longer as they grow out of nappies. But if you're sticking to the essentials, you can get by without one: some parents use a changing mat on the floor or bed or use a changing mat on top of a regular dresser.

Nursing chairs

Most parents find a chair in the nursery useful, but it doesn't have to be a specifically designed nursery chair if you're looking to reduce your nursery spend a bit. Choose a very comfy chair and ideally one with a bit of a rocking motion to help soothe your baby to sleep.

What colour nursery furniture?

For your standard big nursery basics, such as a cot, cot bed, wardrobe and chest of drawers, colours are still mostly limited to whites or different shades of wood, with some ranges occasionally dropping in an on-trend colour or finish, such as grey or ash. If you want something more exciting, Mothercare and Cosatto have different options.

Most parents choose to add personality to a nursery by accessorising with smaller items, such as toy boxes, bookcases and artwork, which come in flashier colours. After all, you might want your nursery furniture to last for more than one child, so you don't want it to be going out of style too soon.

Does nursery furniture have to match?

Of course not. But you might find you get a better deal if you buy several items brand new from the same brand.

When to build nursery furniture

The best time to build your nursery furniture is when it's right for you. Some parents are superstitious about building it too soon. If you're pregnant and you're going to have to tackle the DIY on your own, aim do it before you get too far along - the larger you are, the trickier it may be to deal with all those bits of wood.

How to position nursery furniture

The main things your baby is using the nursery for are sleeping, changing, feeding and playing. So when you're designing your nursery layout you want to consider these four things. Are all your changing items within reach of each other, for example? You also want to think about safety. As your little one gets older you want to make sure there's no bookcase near the cot that could end up becoming a dangerous climbing frame. Also make sure the cot is positioned away from other potential dangers, such as blind cords or open windows.