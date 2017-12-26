Considering Mamas and Papas nursery furniture? Find out how parents rate its appearance, sturdiness, value for money and ease of assembly.

Mamas and Papas is a well-known baby brand that was established in 1981 and made its start in pushchairs.

Now, it's a popular choice for nursery furniture. Mamas and Papas was the most-commonly owned nursery furniture of the parents we surveyed.

But it's not one of the cheapest brands, so is it worth splashing out on? We asked parents about their nursery furniture to find out which came out top for ease of assembly, look and feel, value for money and sturdiness, and which brand they'd recommend to other parents.

1 Survey conducted March 2016

Mia

The Mia range (above) includes a sleigh-style cot bed, which can be used from birth until your child is four, as well as a dresser with a changing top and a full-sized wardrobe. The set is designed in a classic, understated style and finished in ivory. The three-piece set retails for about £1,137, and the cot bed alone is £359.

Lawson

The Lawson range has a more modern, angular design, and is finished in two-tone white and beech. The cot bed converts into a toddler bed for longer use, plus there is a dresser with integrated changing station and a full-sized wardrobe. The three-piece set is about £987, and the cot bed alone is £329.

Rialto

The Rialto set retails together for about £847, with the cot bed alone at £259. It's has a modern design with an oak-effect finish and offers a lot of storage space.

Osborne

The Osborne set is one of the pricier ones in Mamas and Papas' range. The three-piece set is made from solid oak and oak veneers, and will set you back £2,797 at full price. The cot bed alone is about £900.

Kingston

The Kingston set retails for £1,357, and comes with a convertible cot (£399), changer/dresser (£399) and wardrobe (£559). It's supplied with both oak-effect and metal handles.

Franklin

The Franklin set is designed in a brushed-ivory finish and costs about £1,757. The cotbed (£499) has an underbed storage drawer, the changer (£559) converts into a dresser and the wardrobe (£699) is full-sized with a deep drawer.

All prices are correct at time of writing.

You can browse more Mamas and Papas nursery furniture in our gallery below.

Do I need to assemble it myself?

All Mamas and Papas furniture is flat-packed for self-assembly, or the delivery team can build and position your furniture for you.

How much does Mamas and Papas nursery furniture cost?

Mamas and Papas nursery furniture is relatively expensive: you could easily pay more than £1,000 for a full three-piece furniture set, which is slightly more expensive than John Lewis and similar to Silver Cross.