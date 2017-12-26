Nursery furniture safety

Smoke and carbon monoxide alarms

Audible smoke alarms and a carbon monoxide alarm should be placed in your hallway and, if you have more than one floor, on each level at the top and bottom of the stairs.

Paint

Lead used to be commonly used in paint, so if you're in an old house with original paint, you can over-coat it with a fresh layer of new paint. Check if any of your paint is cracking or peeling, as this will also need to be fixed before your baby takes up residence in the room. If you're redoing the paint job, you need to allow at least eight weeks for it to dry and the room to air out before moving the baby in.

How to arrange nursery furniture

Avoid placing the cot next to a window or against radiators to keep temperature under control and to make sure your baby isn't being exposed to heavy direct sunlight or draughts.

When your baby becomes more mobile, they'll start to climb, so, as well as keeping the cot away from windows, it's good idea to keep it away from the dresser or changing table, or any other furniture that could be climbed on.

Remember to anchor furniture, such as dressers and changing tables, to the wall, and check all furniture is tightly screwed together and stable, so it won't topple.

Cot safety

Read our guide on using cot beds safely before you set one up and position it in your nursery.

If you're using a second-hand or borrowed cot, it's especially important to check its sturdiness and stability. Make sure the distance between each bar is no more than 6.5cm, and that there is at least 50cm between the top of the mattress and top of the cot.

Check there are no protrusions that baby clothing or other items could get caught on. If the cot has a drop-side mechanism, ensure that it's secure and tamper-proof.