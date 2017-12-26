All caring owners want to ensure that their dog gets everything they need from their diet.

But with hundreds of pet food options on supermarket shelves, ranging from less than £150 a year to more than £850, it can be confusing to know what to buy.

Below we reveal what to look out for when buying dog food, and how much you need to spend to make sure your dog gets what he needs. Plus, you can find out how premium dog foods stack up against standard versions.

Choosing the best dog food

Proteins, fats and carbohydrates are some of the main food groups that your dog needs from its diet. A dog food marked 'complete' or 'complete and balanced' will also contain added vitamins and minerals, while one labelled 'complementary' will mean you have to supplement your dog's diet with extra nutrients.

We assessed the cost of feeding a 25kg dog - about the size of a small Labrador - and worked out how much protein they'd get per day on each type of dog food. Watch out for a false economy with some dog foods, where you may have to feed your dog more of a cheap product because each gram of it contains fewer nutrients.

Standard vs premium: dog foods compared

We investigated brands with a standard and a premium dog food, to find out whether your dog's diet is any better when you pay more. Because each dog food will have different feeding instructions on the pack, we've worked out how much it really costs to feed your dog every year using widely available brands of dog food.

We also looked at the claims made on the packaging and gave our expert verdict on whether premium food is worth the extra expense.

