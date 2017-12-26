Best photo printers

We test photo printers like no one else

Which? has put hundreds of printers through independent lab tests. We look into every aspect of a printer’s operation, from how quickly the printer can print out pages of text, graphics and photos, to how sharp those photos look and how lifelike the colours are.

Photo prints are also the most expensive prints you’ll produce at home, so we go deeper when researching printing costs. Our unique ‘occasional printing’ tests take the ink that printers use to clean their print heads into account to find the true cost of printing, not just the figures that the manufacturers claim.

There are big differences in terms of print quality, not to mention speed. While some models can print an A4 colour photo in less than 15 seconds, others can take up to 14 minutes.

We also look at each printer’s features and how easy they are to use, to find out whether you can quickly print from your camera’s memory card or set the printer up on your home network without a fuss.

Because Which? is independent and doesn’t accept advertising or freebies, you can trust our reviews to give you the honest and impartial truth.