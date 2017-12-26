Top five best A3 printers
By Andrew Laughlin
A3 printers are great for printing posters, graphics or large document pages. Find out which A3 printers we'd recommend, and which you should avoid altogether.
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
A3 printers let you super-charge your printing sizes for posters, signs or even large photos. But, as they can easily cost over £200, it's important to pick a model that produces great-looking prints.
Here, we point you towards the best A3 printers, with some models under £100. Our recommended A3 models are fast and have low running costs. The same can't be said of all A3 printers - we've also identified three duds you'll want to avoid.
The top five best A3 printers below have gone through comprehensive, independent lab tests, ensuring that they're worth your money.
Only logged-in Which? members can view our recommendations in the table below. If you’re not yet a member, you can get instant access by taking a £1 trial to Which?.
Top five A3 printers for 2017
- Print quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Print speed:
- 4 out of 5
- Scanning:
- 4 out of 5
- Wi-fi:
- One year running cost (£):
- Three year running cost (£):
Although it lacks an automatic document feeder, this premium A3 printer comes with a host of features and functions. Its scanner is excellent, its print quality impresses and running costs are low for a top-end inkjet.
- Print quality:
- 3 out of 5
- Print speed:
- 4 out of 5
- Scanning:
- 4 out of 5
- Wi-fi:
- One year running cost (£):
- Three year running cost (£):
This all-in-one printer can not only turn out A3 prints, it can copy and scan them, too. For an inkjet it's speedy producing black text prints and, although it's not got the best print quality, print costs are low so it won't cost a fortune to run.
- Print quality:
- 3 out of 5
- Print speed:
- 4 out of 5
- Scanning:
- 4 out of 5
- Wi-fi:
- One year running cost (£):
- Three year running cost (£):
This versatile yet affordable printer can print on A3 paper and copy and scan on pages up to A4 size. It has wi-fi, so you can wirelessly print from a range of devices, and it turns out photo prints quickly.
- Print quality:
- 3 out of 5
- Print speed:
- 4 out of 5
- Scanning:
- 4 out of 5
- Wi-fi:
- One year running cost (£):
- Three year running cost (£):
This versatile, wi-fi A3 printer can also be used to print from compatible phones just by holding them up to the printer. It turns out fast text and graphics prints, and is very affordable to run.
- Print quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Print speed:
- 5 out of 5
- Scanning:
- 4 out of 5
- Wi-fi:
- One year running cost (£):
- Three year running cost (£):
This printer proves that you don't need to spend a fortune to get a Best Buy A3 printer. This big brand model also has a great copier, a useful touchscreen to control it and a 35-sheet automatic document feeder.
Not found the laser printer for you? Browse all of our printer reviews.
And here’s three A3 printers to avoid
Choosing the wrong A3 printer can be a costly mistake. They can set you back more than £200 to buy, and poor quality models will thirstily churn through your ink like its water.
Worst of all, at extra-large sizes, there's no hiding from poor print quality. Pick a poor A3 printer and you'll no longer want to show off your favourite photos at poster size.
A bad A3 printer can be slow at turning out text, photos and graphics pages, and you'll usually find the quality wasn't worth waiting for when the prints finally arrive.
Three A3 printers to avoid
- Black text:
- 4 out of 5
- Photo quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Print costs:
- 1 out of 5
- Print Technology:
- Member exclusive
- Automatic Document Feeder:
- Member exclusive
- Auto duplexing:
- Member exclusive
If you pay more than £300 for a printer, you'd expect it to be firing on all cylinders. Yet this model not only underwhelms with its quality, but it could also cost you almost £140 a year to run. This is a printer to avoid.
- Black text:
- 3 out of 5
- Photo quality:
- 5 out of 5
- Print costs:
- 4 out of 5
- Print Technology:
- Member exclusive
- Automatic Document Feeder:
- Member exclusive
- Auto duplexing:
- Member exclusive
You pay big money for this printer, so you'd expect it to be firing on all cylinders when it comes to quality. However, it just isn’t. Print quality is mixed, running costs aren’t exactly cheap. Overall, there are better options available elsewhere.
- Black text:
- 3 out of 5
- Photo quality:
- 2 out of 5
- Print costs:
- 1 out of 5
- Print Technology:
- Member exclusive
- Automatic Document Feeder:
- Member exclusive
- Auto duplexing:
- Member exclusive
Although this printer is aimed at photo printing, it sadly isn’t up to scratch on that front. Photos look light and under-saturated - certainly not the quality you’d expect from a printer costing this much. Worst still, it will cost you a fortune to run.
A3 printer scanner
While you can still buy dedicated scanners, we don't test them anymore because all-in-one (or 'multi-function') printers - that can also scan and copy - are so widely available.
However, one thing to bear in mind is that while they can print up to A3, many consumer A3 printers can only scan and copy up to A4 in size.
Generally speaking, if you want to scan up to A3 size, you'll need to up your budget for a small office model. But, do bear in mind that spending more money doesn't automatically guarantee getting a higher quality printer or scanner.