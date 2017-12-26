Which printer to choose?
Top five best printers
By Andrew Laughlin
Article 2 of 5
If you’re in the market for a new printer, we show you the five best printers to buy, plus three you should avoid.
When you buy a new printer, you want it to provide many years of top-quality printing, while also keeping your print costs affordable.
There are hundreds of models available from various brands, including Canon, HP and Epson, and not all are worth your money. Don’t worry, however, as we've done the hard work for you.
Whether you’re keen on a multi-functional inkjet printer, or a laser printer built for productivity, these five Best Buy printers will keep you and your wallet happy.
We also show you three models to avoid, as they’ll do the exact opposite.
Top five printers for 2017
This all-in-one home printer is only around the size of an average compact laser model, yet it offers the full range of print, scan, copy and fax functions. If you need a printer that can churn through pages every month, look no further.
Made by a well-known brand, this mono laser printer doesn't offer much in terms of features, but it does deliver top-quality prints at a very low running cost. As a productivity workhorse it takes some beating.
This inkjet printer from HP offers a lot in an affordable package. It can copy and scan, has plenty of features and turns out top-quality black text prints. Plus, based on our calculations, it will only cost you around £30 a year to run.
The all-in-one printer offers options to print from a range of wireless devices. It includes print, copy, scan and fax functions, and does everything to a high standard. Plus, this all comes at an affordable cost.
If you find buying new ink cartridges a chore, then this Best Buy inkjet could be for you. Instead of cartridges, it has ink tanks that you refill with bottles. Running costs are pleasingly low and what it prints is pretty good, too.
Not found the inkjet or laser printer for you? Browse all of our printer reviews.
And here are three printers to avoid
When it comes to buying a printer, don't be seduced by a budget price, as you could see your costs spiral as it rapidly drains your printer ink.
Our expert testing frequently unearths low-scoring printer models that will leave you out of pocket and patience, including some that qualify as Don't Buys.
Don't Buy printers produce text, graphics and photo prints that are only fit for the bin, and drive up your printing costs in the process. See below three Don't Buy printers that aren't worth your money.
Three printers to avoid
There's not a lot to like about this HP laser printer, apart from that it prints OK looking black text documents. Considering that it isn't exactly cheap, either, there are much better options available for your money.
Saving money on printing costs is important, but that shouldn’t come at the expense of good-quality prints, as is the case with this model. It costs a lot to buy and just doesn’t deliver when compared with better-scoring rivals.
It’s not the worst printer we’ve tested, but it's not far off. It’s from a fringe brand, it lacks even basic features and, realistically, there’s no reason why you should consider it over higher-scoring alternatives.
Will my printer work with my computer?
Before you take the plunge and buy a new printer, it's important to check whether it will work with the operating system that's running on your PC or Apple Mac
Printer compatibility has improved considerably over the years, but you can still encounter problems, particularly if you use a Mac. We list OS compatibility in our reviews, so check the tech specs tab of our reviews before you buy.
Some people with Windows 10 PCs have previously had issues attaching a printer, but that appears to be a less common issue, now. If you do hit trouble, see our expert guide on what to do.