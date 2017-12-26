Wireless printing explained

Wireless printers

Wi-fi is definitely a printer feature worth paying for. Wi-fi connectivity is common to most new printers, but there are still plenty of models that don't have it, meaning you would still need to connect directly to your PC or laptop via a USB or ethernet cable.

With a wi-fi printer, not only can you print from a laptop, but you'll be able to print from other devices, such as a smartphone or tablet.

Below, we round up the best wi-fi printers that’ll have you printing quickly, cheaply and wirelessly using neat features, such as mobile apps, Apple AirPrint and Google Cloud Print (more on these further down).

