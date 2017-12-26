Which? action on product safety alerts

Which? takes action against Whirlpool

We’ve made all fire-risk dryers manufactured before October 2015 Don’t Buys and, because we have concerns about how Whirlpool has handled the product safety issues surrounding its dryers, we’ve removed our Best Buy logos from all products made by Whirlpool-owned brands.

We’ve succeeded in forcing Peterborough Trading Standards (PTS) to take action against Whirlpool, following our request for a judicial review. As a result of PTS enforcement notices, Whirlpool has now updated the tumble dryer safety advice on its websites and now warns owners to unplug and stop using their machines until they have been modified.

Which? calls for full recall of affected Whirlpool tumble dryers

This long-running issue highlights the fundamental weaknesses of the current product safety system. Trading Standards should not have required the threat of legal action to act on its duties as a regulator, stand up for consumers and put their safety first.

Alex Neill, Which? managing director of home and legal services, said: ‘We now believe a full recall is necessary and the Government must urgently address the issues with the product safety system to ensure that consumers are protected from dangerous products.'



Join the Which? Conversation about to find out why we are calling for a full recall of fire-risk tumble dryers.

Which? calls for an urgent overhaul of the UK's broken product safety system

Which? is calling on the Government to urgently set up a new national body to take responsibility for product safety and recalls, which has the resources and expertise to identify dangerous goods and to make sure they are removed from people's homes.

Which? is calling for urgent changes to the regime, including the establishment of a national body that can take control of dangerous situations as they arise and get products out of people's homes quickly, as well as creating a 'one-stop-shop' for information on product recalls.

Which? is concerned that the government is slow to respond to serious incidents and subsequent reviews following product-related fires.

Peter Vicary-Smith, chief executive of Which? said: 'The product safety system isn't fit-for-purpose and its over reliance on a local approach to a national problem poses grave risks to consumers.

'The Government must now take urgent action and create a new national body that has all of the tools it needs to get unsafe products out of people's homes.'

Read our policy report, find out more and have your say.