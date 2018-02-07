Top 10 cheapest pushchairs for 2018
By Anna Studman
Our top-scoring Best Buy pushchairs that won't break the bank.
A pushchair can be one of the priciest baby products you'll buy. Choose the wrong one and it can be a costly mistake.
To help you get value for money, we’ve compiled a list of our top 10 cheapest Best Buy pushchairs that we've tested recently.
Whether you're after a travel system, a lightweight stroller, or something in between, you'll find a Best Buy pushchair starting from as little as £100. All the models on our list cost less than £300.
Top 10 cheapest pushchairs
- Around obstacles:
- 4 out of 5
- Shopping basket access and size:
- 5 out of 5
- Comfort to push:
- 5 out of 5
- Weight (kg):
- Use from birth:
This travel system pushchair comes with a lot of useful features, including a reversible seat so your baby can be parent-facing or world-facing. It’s suitable to use from birth and it can take a carrycot or a car seat. Plus our parent testers said it was an absolute pleasure to push and manoeuvre.
- Around obstacles:
- 5 out of 5
- Shopping basket access and size:
- 4 out of 5
- Comfort to push:
- 5 out of 5
- Weight (kg):
- Use from birth:
This affordable compact stroller has a lot of useful features. It’s relatively lightweight, suitable to use from birth and travel-system compatible with a range of popular baby car seats. Although it’s compact, the seat is large and well-padded, and it’s very easy to manoeuvre and push.
- Around obstacles:
- 5 out of 5
- Shopping basket access and size:
- 4 out of 5
- Comfort to push:
- 4 out of 5
- Weight (kg):
- Use from birth:
Be quick! We've spotted this Best Buy stroller on sale for as little as £102, when it should be nearer £250. This from-birth stroller is designed for the city. It's travel-system compatible with a Best Buy baby car seat, and you can also use it with a carrycot. It's easy to use and scored highly across the board in our tests.
- Around obstacles:
- 5 out of 5
- Shopping basket access and size:
- 5 out of 5
- Comfort to push:
- 5 out of 5
- Weight (kg):
- Use from birth:
This super-slim and compact Best Buy performed well in our tests. It's smooth to push and easy to use. It also has a super-sized shopping basket that can take a few more kilos than the usual 5kg we see on most travel systems. It's a great all-rounder.
- Around obstacles:
- 5 out of 5
- Shopping basket access and size:
- 3 out of 5
- Comfort to push:
- 5 out of 5
- Weight (kg):
- Use from birth:
You get a lot for your money with this Best Buy lightweight pushchair from a very well-known brand. It has a lie-flat seat, a one-handed fold and it's easy to use. It handles most surfaces well, and it's a smooth and comfortable ride for your little passenger.
- Around obstacles:
- 5 out of 5
- Shopping basket access and size:
- 3 out of 5
- Comfort to push:
- 5 out of 5
- Weight (kg):
- Use from birth:
For less than £250 you get a feature-packed travel-system compatible stroller. It has an adjustable handlebar, chunky wheels, it can take a carrycot, the seat is lie-flat so suitable from birth and it's light and easy to push around. This Best Buy is definitely worth considering.
- Around obstacles:
- 5 out of 5
- Shopping basket access and size:
- 4 out of 5
- Comfort to push:
- 5 out of 5
- Weight (kg):
- Use from birth:
You can find some colours of this travel system for as little as £150. For this, you'll get a lie-flat seat suitable for your newborn, and air-filled rubber wheels combined with rear suspension to give a smooth ride. This practical Best Buy is easy to fold, too.
- Around obstacles:
- 5 out of 5
- Shopping basket access and size:
- 3 out of 5
- Comfort to push:
- 5 out of 5
- Weight (kg):
- Use from birth:
This Best Buy stroller is lightweight, travel-system compatible, easy to use and has a range of features that work well. These include a one-handed fold, one-handed recline, and a lie-flat seat. It’s very compact when folded, and it looks pretty funky, too. At £250, it's not the cheapest stroller, but you get a lot of useful features for your money.
- Around obstacles:
- 5 out of 5
- Shopping basket access and size:
- 5 out of 5
- Comfort to push:
- 4 out of 5
- Weight (kg):
- Use from birth:
This pushchair is the most expensive on our list, but you'll get a lot of features for your money. It has a reversible seat and a large shopping basket, and you can use it with a car seat as a travel system, or with a carrycot as a pram. It's simple to use, comfortable and smooth to push. You get a footmuff, raincover and chest pads included in the price.
- Around obstacles:
- 4 out of 5
- Shopping basket access and size:
- 4 out of 5
- Comfort to push:
- 4 out of 5
- Weight (kg):
- Use from birth:
For less than £100, you'll get a travel-system compatible stroller with a lie-flat seat position, one-handed recline, adjustable handles and a decent-sized shopping basket. Our cheapest Best Buy may not be an all-singing, all-dancing travel system, but if you're strapped for cash you could do worse.
All the recommendations, scores and prices in the table above were correct as of November 2017. Prices may change.
How to buy the best cheap pushchair
In the past few years, the price of some pushchairs has hit the £1,000 mark, which could well make it the most expensive purchase you'll make when you become a new parent.
But there are ways to keep costs down – only buying the accessories and add-ons you're really going to use, for example, and finding one pushchair that really suits your lifestyle, so you won't have to replace it with another. You'd be surprised how many new parents make expensive mistakes first time around.
Plumping for a pushchair that grows with your baby is another way to get value for money, as is finding one that is going to glide across pavements; keep your baby safe, secure and comfy; be easy to fold and store; and fit into your life without causing you fuss.
A Best Buy will do all these things and, as our picks in the table above show, it's possible to get a decent pushchair that you won't need an overdraft to cover.
Not all pushchairs are perfect. Our lab experts have seen some models with frames that break and fail in our durability tests, and brakes that aren't effective and may not work when you need them most. We've seen unstable pushchairs that topple over if you park them on a slope, and bumper bars that can trap a little fingers.
Unbiased pushchair reviews from Which?
We've been testing pushchairs for nearly 50 years. Each pushchair, pram, stroller and travel systems we review goes through our rigorous lab tests, including all the models Which? members are most interested in.
Not only do we subject each one to safety, strength and durability tests, we also get our panel of parent testers and pushchair experts to try out every buggy to see what it's like to use every day. This means we can tell you everything about a pushchair, from its safety and durability to how easy it is to use and whether your child will find the seat comfortable.