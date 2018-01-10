Double pushchairs
Top 10 popular double pushchairs of 2018
By Lisa Galliers
Need a double pushchair? Whether you've got twins or a baby and toddler, browse these double pushchair favourites.
The most popular double pushchairs
A double pushchair is most likely on your shopping list if you're expecting a new baby but already have a toddler in tow, or you're having twins. But with such an array on the market, it can be confusing working out which is the best option.
To help you choose, we've rounded up the top 10 most popular double buggies on Which.co.uk over the past three months.
All the pushchairs we've reviewed below have been through our unique blend of safety and durability testing, combined with our expert assessments and ergonomic checks to assess how comfortable they are to ride in, for example. We then get parents and their babies to test them by taking them around our specially designed course.
Watch out, though - just because these pushchairs are popular, it doesn't necessarily mean they excelled in our tough Which? pushchair tests. Make sure you read the review of your favourite before you buy to see if it's a Best Buy, a Don't Buy or something in between.
Top 10 popular double pushchairs
iCandy Peach Blossom
- Around obstacles:
- Shopping basket access and size:
- Comfort to push:
- Travel System:
- Yes
- Weight (kg):
- 16
- Use from birth:
The popular iCandy Peach Blossom pushchair has had another update, but this version (version 4) has reverted back to just being called the Peach Blossom. It isn't massively different from the last version; it's still travel-system compatible, which means you can use it with car seats, and this double pushchair won’t take up much more space than the single version. Our full review reveals whether it's a Best Buy - or not.
Uppababy Vista 2017 double
- Around obstacles:
- Shopping basket access and size:
- Comfort to push:
- Travel System:
- Yes
- Weight (kg):
- 16.35
- Use from birth:
- Yes - with carrycot only
The smart-looking Uppababy Vista double pushchair is a firm favourite with parents. The 2017 version has had a host of updates and improvements. It's half a kilo lighter and 2.5cm narrower than the previous model. It can take two toddlers, a toddler and a baby, or two babies if you're expecting twins. There's even a ride-on platform available if you've got three in tow. Is this going to be a double dream? Or will it ruin your day?
Babystyle Oyster Max double 2
- Around obstacles:
- Shopping basket access and size:
- Comfort to push:
- Travel System:
- Yes
- Weight (kg):
- 16.4
- Use from birth:
- Yes
If you're after the perfect double buggy, the BabyStyle Oyster Max 2 may appeal. This stylish pushchair is a single-to-tandem convertible version of the popular (and recently updated) BabyStyle Oyster travel system. Double buggies can be hard to move about, heavy and bulky. Will the world be your oyster with this double pushchair? Read our full review to find out any pitfalls before you buy.
Mothercare Genie double
- Around obstacles:
- Shopping basket access and size:
- Comfort to push:
- Travel System:
- Yes
- Weight (kg):
- 15.6
- Use from birth:
- Yes - using the pram body
The Mothercare Genie is the brand's first single-to-double buggy. You can buy it as a single to convert later, or straight off as a double. The seat units are also easy to convert to a pram format, so there's no need to buy extra carrycots. Plus it's travel-system compatible. Compared with some of the more expensive tandem pushchairs on the market, this one is really reasonable, considering what’s included. Can it really do the job well?
Britax B-Ready double
- Around obstacles:
- Shopping basket access and size:
- Comfort to push:
- Travel System:
- Yes
- Weight (kg):
- Use from birth:
- Yes - with carrycot only
The Britax B-Ready is a convertible all-in-one pushchair that Britax says offers 'total flexibility'. It's a single pushchair that easily coverts to a tandem double for when your next baby is on the way, or if you'll be welcoming twins into the world. It's travel system compatible and has a large shopping basket. Is this double easy to use on a daily basis, or will it add to your daily stress? We can tell you.
Bugaboo Donkey Duo
- Around obstacles:
- Shopping basket access and size:
- Travel System:
- Yes
- Weight (kg):
- 17.3
- Use from birth:
- Yes - with carrycot only
The Donkey from Bugaboo has two seats side by side when used as a two-seater, so it’s wider than most pushchairs. It doesn’t come cheap; could it be worth splashing out on if it helps you get around town easily? Read our full review to find out if it’s worth the eye-watering price.
Mountain Buggy Plus One double
- Around obstacles:
- Shopping basket access and size:
- Travel System:
- Yes
- Weight (kg):
- 13.8
- Use from birth:
- Yes - seat is excellent
In double-seat mode the Mountain Buggy Plus One will carry two toddlers, one behind the other in tandem. The rear seat can lie flat for a newborn baby, so this pushchair should see you through several years of travel with your kids. But will they enjoy a comfortable ride? We tested this double buggy to find out whether you're likely to encounter any problems when you take it out on your travels.
Phil and Teds Sport double
- Around obstacles:
- Shopping basket access and size:
- Comfort to push:
- Travel System:
- Yes
- Weight (kg):
- 16.1
- Use from birth:
- Yes - seat is excellent
Phil and Teds’ popular all-terrain Sport pushchair (formerly the Navigator double) has an auto-stop brake, which should stop the pushchair rolling away if you accidentally let go of it. It's available as a single and converts to a double buggy by adding a second seat; useful if you decide to have another child. Some convertible pushchairs are a pain to change into a double, but is the Sport one of these?
Baby Jogger City Select double
- Around obstacles:
- Shopping basket access and size:
- Travel System:
- Yes
- Weight (kg):
- 17.3
- Use from birth:
- Yes - with carrycot only
The Baby Jogger City Select is a travel-system pushchair that you can convert into a tandem double with the addition of a second seat over the front wheels. We asked our panel of parent testers and experts to find out whether this double pushchair is easy and convenient to use in all the situations you'll face when you're out and about. Read our full review to find out how it fared.
Babystyle Hybrid double
- Around obstacles:
- Shopping basket access and size:
- Comfort to push:
- Travel System:
- Yes
- Weight (kg):
- Use from birth:
- Yes - with carrycot only
The Babystyle Hybrid is something different. Babystyle's new travel system offers great versatility for parents or carers who want a single-to-double convertible pushchair, as you can customise it to your needs. As a double, it can take two carrycots or two car seats, but can it withstand the tough durability tests we put each pushchair through?
These are the 10 most-visited double pushchair reviews on Which.co.uk for the three months 17 August to 16 November 2017. Pricing, recommendations and test scores correct as of November 2017. Prices may change.
How we test double pushchairs
We send the newest single and double pushchairs on the market to the Which? test lab in five batches each year.
There, we carry out a range of safety and performance assessments, checking for choking hazards and testing the safety of brakes and harnesses. We also look at ease of use, how well the pushchairs handle different ground surfaces, and how easy they are to clean.
We wheel each pushchair for around 206km over a bumpy treadmill, fully loaded, to see how durable it is. That's the rough equivalent of pushing it from London to Birmingham.
Our parent panel and their children also get their hands on all the pushchairs we test. They carry out a range of tasks, including pushing, steering, folding, carrying and adjusting, to see how easy each one is to use.