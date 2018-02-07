Strollers
Top five popular lightweight strollers for 2018
By Anna Studman
The five most popular lightweight strollers for zipping around town or taking on holiday. Find out which are Best Buys and what our tests uncovered about the rest.
The most popular lightweight strollers
A lightweight stroller is a must for parents who regularly use public transport. They're also the best type of pushchair to take on holiday. A lightweight stroller saves you from lugging your travel system around on day trips and struggling to get it in and out of your car boot every time you make a stop.
A simple lightweight stroller is normally cheaper than more elaborate travel systems, so they also make a good second pushchair to leave with the grandparents, your childminder or in the boot. We are, however, starting to see a new breed of lightweight and compact strollers which are morphing into mini travel-systems, so some prices are starting to creep up.
Here we round up the most popular lightweight strollers, based on what parents have been looking at on our website over the past three months.
Not all the pushchairs listed below are Best Buys. Click on the links to go to the full reviews, where you'll find out how your favourite model scored as well as any pitfalls our testing uncovered.
Some parents worry that lightweight means flimsy or a bumpy ride for your baby, but we thoroughly test all our pushchairs for safety and durability, so you can see if each of the popular lightweight strollers below passed our stringent tests and scored well.
Prices are correct as of November 2017.
Silver Cross Pop
- Around obstacles:
- Member exclusive
- Folding and Unfolding:
- Member exclusive
- Shopping basket access and size:
- Member exclusive
- Comfort to push:
- Member exclusive
- Type:
- Stroller
- Travel System:
- No
- Weight (kg):
- 8.3
- Use from birth:
- Yes
The Silver Cross Pop pushchair is a bestselling stroller from this premium brand. It's small, lightweight, and has a lie-flat seat making it suitable to be used from birth, but it's not travel system compatible. The Pop has had a few updates since we first tested it, including changes to the wheels. Read our full test review to find out if you'll be popping to the shops in no time.
Joie Pact
- Around obstacles:
- Member exclusive
- Folding and Unfolding:
- Member exclusive
- Shopping basket access and size:
- Member exclusive
- Comfort to push:
- Member exclusive
- Type:
- Stroller
- Travel System:
- Yes
- Weight (kg):
- 6.1
- Use from birth:
- Yes
The Joie Pact joins the many lightweight, travel-system compatible strollers bursting into shops over the past year or so. Joie calls the Pact 'a petite parcel designed and engineered to make every day a holiday,' and it does claim to have some really great features, such as a lie-flat seat, suspension, travel-system compatibility and a quick fold. But did it make the grade with our pushchair experts and our parent testers? Find out in our full test review.
Silver Cross Avia
- Around obstacles:
- Member exclusive
- Folding and Unfolding:
- Member exclusive
- Shopping basket access and size:
- Member exclusive
- Comfort to push:
- Member exclusive
- Type:
- Stroller
- Travel System:
- No
- Weight (kg):
- 6.1
- Use from birth:
- Yes
Silver Cross says the new Avia is the ultimate lightweight stroller pushchair and it's 'perfectly practical in every way'. It also says the Avia has a lie-flat recline with a one-handed fold and it stands upright when folded, all things we know parents love. But what is it like to push and will it get the thumbs up from our experts and parent testers? Our full test review reveals all.
Chicco OhLaLa
- Around obstacles:
- Member exclusive
- Folding and Unfolding:
- Member exclusive
- Shopping basket access and size:
- Member exclusive
- Comfort to push:
- Member exclusive
- Type:
- Stroller
- Travel System:
- No
- Weight (kg):
- 4.4
- Use from birth:
- Yes
The Chicco OhLaLa stroller is 'surprisingly light' and 'incredibly sturdy', according to Chicco. From some stores, buying this stroller should leave you with change from £100, and has several useful features including a lie-flat seat, lightweight chassis, compact fold and a large shopping basket. But how sturdy is it, and what's it like to push? We've wheeled this stroller over a bumpy treadmill for more than 200km to find out. Read the results in our full test review.
Mamas & Papas Acro
- Around obstacles:
- Member exclusive
- Folding and Unfolding:
- Member exclusive
- Shopping basket access and size:
- Member exclusive
- Comfort to push:
- Member exclusive
- Type:
- Stroller
- Travel System:
- No
- Weight (kg):
- 4.9
- Use from birth:
- No
The Acro is, according to Mamas and Papas, its lightest and most compact buggy yet. Weighing less than 6kg, it should be easy to carry about or store at home, and it comes with its own carry bag so you can sling it over your shoulder. Read our test report to discover if the Acro is an ideal pushchair to take on holiday, and how it compares with other lightweight strollers.