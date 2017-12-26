Top five popular lightweight strollers

Want to browse all the pushchairs we've tested to find the best for you? Stroll over to our pushchair reviews.

The most popular lightweight strollers

A lightweight stroller is a must for parents who regularly use public transport. They're also the best type of pushchair to take on holiday. A lightweight stroller saves you from lugging your travel system around on day trips and struggling to get it in and out of your car boot every time you make a stop.

A simple lightweight stroller is normally cheaper than more elaborate travel systems, so they also make a good second pushchair to leave with the grandparents, your childminder or in the boot. We are, however, starting to see a new breed of lightweight and compact strollers which are morphing into mini travel-systems, so some prices are starting to creep up.

Here we round up the most popular lightweight strollers, based on what parents have been looking at on our website over the past three months.

Not all the pushchairs listed below are Best Buys. Click on the links to go to the full reviews, where you'll find out how your favourite model scored as well as any pitfalls our testing uncovered.

Some parents worry that lightweight means flimsy or a bumpy ride for your baby, but we thoroughly test all our pushchairs for safety and durability, so you can see if each of the popular lightweight strollers below passed our stringent tests and scored well.

Prices are correct as of November 2017.

See all our Best Buy pushchairs to see which ones get top scores.

If you're not yet a Which? member, you can access these and thousands of other reviews with a £1 trial subscription to Which?.