Strollers
Top five popular lightweight strollers 2018
By Anna Studman
Article 2 of 2
The five most popular lightweight strollers for zipping around town or taking on holiday. Find out which are Best Buys and what our tests uncovered about the rest.
The most popular lightweight strollers
A lightweight stroller is a must for parents who regularly use public transport. They're also the best type of pushchair to take on holiday. A lightweight stroller saves you from lugging your travel system around on day trips and struggling to get it in and out of your car boot every time you make a stop.
A simple lightweight stroller is normally cheaper than more elaborate travel systems, so they also make a good second pushchair to leave with the grandparents, your childminder or in the boot. We are, however, starting to see a new breed of lightweight and compact strollers which are morphing into mini travel-systems, so some prices are starting to creep up.
Here we round up the most popular lightweight strollers, based on what parents have been looking at on our website over the past three months.
Not all the pushchairs listed below are Best Buys. Click on the links to go to the full reviews, where you'll find out how your favourite model scored as well as any pitfalls our testing uncovered.
Some parents worry that lightweight means flimsy or a bumpy ride for your baby, but we thoroughly test all our pushchairs for safety and durability, so you can see if each of the popular lightweight strollers below passed our stringent tests and scored well.
Prices are correct as of November 2017.
Ickle Bubba Aurora
- Around obstacles:
- Folding and Unfolding:
- Shopping basket access and size:
- Comfort to push:
- Type:
- Stroller
- Travel System:
- No
- Weight (kg):
- 5.9
- Use from birth:
- Yes
There's no getting away from the similarity in looks between the Ickle Bubba Aurora and the pricier Babyzen YoYo. But is the Aurora a worthy rival? If you travel about a lot and need something compact, read our Which? full test review to find out whether it does the job.
Red Kite Push Me Cube
- Around obstacles:
- Folding and Unfolding:
- Shopping basket access and size:
- Comfort to push:
- Type:
- Stroller
- Travel System:
- No
- Weight (kg):
- 6.7
- Use from birth:
- Yes
Part of a trend for lightweight, travel-friendly pushchairs, the Red Kite Push Me Cube is similar to the Babyzen YoYo+, but is significantly cheaper. Red Kite says the Push Me Cube can be taken as hand luggage on most airlines. It isn't compatible with a car seat, however.
Babyzen YoYo+
- Around obstacles:
- Folding and Unfolding:
- Shopping basket access and size:
- Comfort to push:
- Type:
- Pushchair
- Travel System:
- Yes
- Weight (kg):
- 6.5
- Use from birth:
- Yes - with newborn accessory only
The Babyzen YoYo+ is an update on the last YoYo travel system. The YoYo+ is a lightweight pushchair that can be used with a newborn nest and can now take a car seat. It folds down small enough to take on an aeroplane as hand luggage. Read our full review to find out if it's the perfect travel partner.
Chicco OhLaLa
- Around obstacles:
- Folding and Unfolding:
- Shopping basket access and size:
- Comfort to push:
- Type:
- Stroller
- Travel System:
- No
- Weight (kg):
- 4.4
- Use from birth:
- Yes
The Chicco OhLaLa stroller is 'surprisingly light' and 'incredibly sturdy', according to Chicco. This stroller will leave you with change from £100, and has several useful features including a lie-flat seat, lightweight chassis, compact fold and a large shopping basket. But how sturdy is it, and what's it like to push? We've wheeled this stroller over a bumpy treadmill for more than 200km to find out. Read our full test review below.
Mountain Buggy Nano
- Around obstacles:
- Folding and Unfolding:
- Shopping basket access and size:
- Comfort to push:
- Type:
- Stroller
- Travel System:
- Yes
- Weight (kg):
- 6.3
- Use from birth:
- No
Mountain Buggy says the Nano is the 'ultimate travel stroller'. It claims the Nano can fold down small enough to go in the overhead luggage compartment of an aeroplane, can be used with a car seat, and that the 'full-sized seat' will last until your child is four years old. Do our lab experts and parent panel agree? Read our full review and test results of this pushchair, below, to find out.