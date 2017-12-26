Top 10 cheapest pushchairs
By Anna Studman
Our top-scoring Best Buy pushchairs that won't break the bank.
Pushchairs can be one of the priciest baby products you'll buy, so choosing the wrong one can be a costly mistake.
To help you get value for money, we’ve compiled the best pushchairs we’ve tested that come in at the cheapest price.
We've included travel systems, three-wheeler buggies and lightweight strollers, so there's a cheap Best Buy pushchair whatever your parenting need.
- Around obstacles:
- 5 out of 5
- Shopping basket access and size:
- 4 out of 5
- Comfort to push:
- 4 out of 5
- Weight (kg):
- Use from birth:
Be quick! We've spotted this Best Buy stroller on sale for as little as £102, when it should be nearer £250. This from-birth stroller is designed for the city. It's travel-system compatible with a Best Buy baby car seat, and you can also use it with a carrycot. It's easy to use and scored highly across the board in our tests.
- Around obstacles:
- 5 out of 5
- Shopping basket access and size:
- 5 out of 5
- Comfort to push:
- 5 out of 5
- Weight (kg):
- Use from birth:
This super-slim and compact Best Buy performed well in our tests. It's smooth to push and easy to use. It also has a super-sized shopping basket that can take a few more kilos than the usual 5kg we see on most travel systems. It's a great all-rounder.
- Around obstacles:
- 5 out of 5
- Shopping basket access and size:
- 3 out of 5
- Comfort to push:
- 5 out of 5
- Weight (kg):
- Use from birth:
For less than £250 you get a feature-packed travel-system compatible stroller. It has an adjustable handlebar, chunky wheels, it can take a carrycot, the seat is lie-flat so suitable from birth and it's light and easy to push around. This Best Buy is definitely worth considering.
- Around obstacles:
- 5 out of 5
- Shopping basket access and size:
- 4 out of 5
- Comfort to push:
- 5 out of 5
- Weight (kg):
- Use from birth:
You can find some colours of this travel system for as little as £150. For this, you'll get a lie-flat seat suitable for your newborn, and air-filled rubber wheels combined with rear suspension to give a smooth ride. This practical Best Buy is easy to fold, too.
- Around obstacles:
- 5 out of 5
- Shopping basket access and size:
- 4 out of 5
- Comfort to push:
- 4 out of 5
- Weight (kg):
- Use from birth:
You get a lot for your money with this luxury Best Buy pushchair from a very well-known brand. It has a lie-flat seat with an ergonomically designed back rest, it's travel-system compatible with a Best Buy baby car seat, and it's easy to use. It handles most surfaces well and it's comfy for your little passenger.
- Around obstacles:
- 5 out of 5
- Shopping basket access and size:
- 4 out of 5
- Comfort to push:
- 5 out of 5
- Weight (kg):
- Use from birth:
The affordable lightweight stroller has a lot of useful features. It's lightweight, suitable to use from birth, and travel-system compatible. It's super-easy to fold, too. It even has a parent tray, which has storage and a cup holder for your coffee.
- Around obstacles:
- 5 out of 5
- Shopping basket access and size:
- 3 out of 5
- Comfort to push:
- 5 out of 5
- Weight (kg):
- Use from birth:
This Best Buy stroller is lightweight, travel-system compatible, easy to use and has a range of features that work well. These include a one-handed fold, one-handed recline, and a lie-flat seat. It’s very compact when folded, and it looks pretty funky, too. At £250, it's not the cheapest stroller, but you get a lot of useful features for your money.
- Around obstacles:
- 5 out of 5
- Shopping basket access and size:
- 5 out of 5
- Comfort to push:
- 4 out of 5
- Weight (kg):
- Use from birth:
This pushchair is the most expensive on our list, but you'll get a lot of features for your money. It has a reversible seat and a large shopping basket, and you can use it with a car seat as a travel system, or with a carrycot as a pram. It's simple to use, comfortable and smooth to push. You get a footmuff, raincover and chest pads included in the price.
- Around obstacles:
- 5 out of 5
- Shopping basket access and size:
- 5 out of 5
- Comfort to push:
- 4 out of 5
- Weight (kg):
- Use from birth:
This travel system pushchair comes with a lot of useful features we know parents look for in a pushchair. The seat is reversible, so your baby can be parent- or world-facing. It's suitable to use from birth, but can take a carrycot or a car seat. Folding it is really simple, it can even be done one-handed. Plus, the shopping basket is large.
- Around obstacles:
- 4 out of 5
- Shopping basket access and size:
- 4 out of 5
- Comfort to push:
- 4 out of 5
- Weight (kg):
- Use from birth:
For less than £100, you'll get a travel-system compatible stroller with a lie-flat seat position, one-handed recline, adjustable handles and a decent-sized shopping basket. Our cheapest Best Buy may not be an all-singing, all-dancing travel system, but if you're strapped for cash you could do worse.
All of the recommendations and scores in the table above were correct as of November 2016.
How to buy the best cheap pushchair
In the past few years, the price of some pushchairs has inched up around the £1,000 mark, making a pushchair, in some cases, the most expensive purchase you'll make when you become a new parent.
But there are ways to keep costs down – only buying the accessories and add-ons you're really going to use, for example, and finding one pushchair that really suits your lifestyle, so you won't have to replace it with another. You'd be surprised how many new parents make expensive pushchair mistakes first time around.
Plumping for a pushchair that grows with your baby is another way to get value for money, as is finding one that is going to glide across pavements; keep your baby safe, secure and comfy; be easy to fold and store; and fit into your life without causing you fuss.
A Best Buy pushchair will do all these things and, as our pushchair picks in the table above show, it's possible to get a cheap pushchair that we've rated in our reviews.
But we've also tested pushchairs with frames that fail and brakes that might not work when you need them most. We've seen unstable pushchairs that could topple over if you park them on a slope, and bumper bars that could trap a little one's fingers.