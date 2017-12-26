Top 10 cheapest pushchairs

All of the recommendations and scores in the table above were correct as of November 2016.

How to buy the best cheap pushchair

In the past few years, the price of some pushchairs has inched up around the £1,000 mark, making a pushchair, in some cases, the most expensive purchase you'll make when you become a new parent.

But there are ways to keep costs down – only buying the accessories and add-ons you're really going to use, for example, and finding one pushchair that really suits your lifestyle, so you won't have to replace it with another. You'd be surprised how many new parents make expensive pushchair mistakes first time around.

Plumping for a pushchair that grows with your baby is another way to get value for money, as is finding one that is going to glide across pavements; keep your baby safe, secure and comfy; be easy to fold and store; and fit into your life without causing you fuss.

A Best Buy pushchair will do all these things and, as our pushchair picks in the table above show, it's possible to get a cheap pushchair that we've rated in our reviews.

But we've also tested pushchairs with frames that fail and brakes that might not work when you need them most. We've seen unstable pushchairs that could topple over if you park them on a slope, and bumper bars that could trap a little one's fingers.

Unbiased pushchair reviews from Which?

We've put hundreds of pushchairs, prams, strollers and travel systems through our rigorous lab tests in the past five years, including all the models Which? members are most interested in. Not only do we subject every model to dozens of technical tests in our labs, but we also get our panel of parent testers to try out every buggy to see what they're like to use every day. This means that we can tell you everything about a pushchair, from its safety and durability to its ease of use and whether your child will find the seat comfortable.