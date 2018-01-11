Top 10 cheapest pushchairs 2018

All the recommendations, scores and prices in the table above were correct as of November 2017. Prices may change.

How to buy the best cheap pushchair

In the past few years, the price of some pushchairs has hit the £1,000 mark, which could well make it the most expensive purchase you'll make when you become a new parent.

But there are ways to keep costs down – only buying the accessories and add-ons you're really going to use, for example, and finding one pushchair that really suits your lifestyle, so you won't have to replace it with another. You'd be surprised how many new parents make expensive mistakes first time around.

Plumping for a pushchair that grows with your baby is another way to get value for money, as is finding one that is going to glide across pavements; keep your baby safe, secure and comfy; be easy to fold and store; and fit into your life without causing you fuss.

A Best Buy will do all these things and, as our picks in the table above show, it's possible to get a decent pushchair that you won't need an overdraft to cover.

Not all pushchairs are perfect. Our lab experts have seen some models with frames that break and fail in our durability tests, and brakes that aren't effective and may not work when you need them most. We've seen unstable pushchairs that topple over if you park them on a slope, and bumper bars that can trap a little fingers.

Unbiased pushchair reviews from Which?

We've been testing pushchairs for nearly 50 years. Each pushchair, pram, stroller and travel systems we review goes through our rigorous lab tests, including all the models Which? members are most interested in.

Not only do we subject each one to safety, strength and durability tests, we also get our panel of parent testers and pushchair experts to try out every buggy to see what it's like to use every day. This means we can tell you everything about a pushchair, from its safety and durability to how easy it is to use and whether your child will find the seat comfortable.