Top 10 popular pushchairs

We've reviewed hundreds of pushchairs, testing each for safety and durability in our lab, and assessing comfort and usability with our parent panel, to help you find the best one for you and your baby. Here we've rounded up the most popular pushchairs in the UK based on your searches on Which? over the past six months.

The Mamas and Papas Ocarro is the pushchair of the moment, with the most amount of interest online. Silver Cross is gaining the most attention as a brand, with three of its models in the top 10.

But we've found that popularity doesn't necessarily equal an excellent pushchair – in fact, the buggies listed below range from 68% to an impressive 83%, and they range in price by a massive £800. Read the reviews for each pushchair to find out which are Best Buys and are worth picking up.

Which popular pushchairs are Best Buys?

Take a look at our table below for more on the pushchairs that are generating the most buzz at the moment, or follow the links in our top 10 list below to go straight to our reviews of each model.

Source: Google Analytics, July 2017 to December 2017.

If your favourite isn't in our list, browse all of the buggies we've tested in our pushchairs reviews.