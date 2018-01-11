Top 10 popular pushchairs 2018

We've reviewed hundreds of pushchairs, testing each for safety and durability in our lab, and assessing comfort and usability with our parent panel, to help you find the best one for you and your baby. Here we've rounded up the most popular pushchairs in the UK based on your searches on Which? over the past six months.

The Mamas and Papas Ocarro is the pushchair of the moment, with the most amount of interest online. Silver Cross is gaining the most attention as a brand, with three of its models in the top 10.

Top 10 popular pushchairs

Source: which.co.uk pushchair reviews most visited in the six months to December 2017.

Which popular pushchairs are Best Buys?

We've found that popularity doesn't necessarily equal an excellent pushchair – in fact, the buggies listed above range from 68% to an impressive 83%, and they range in price by a massive £800. Read the reviews for each pushchair below to find out which are Best Buys and are worth picking up.

If your favourite isn't in our list, browse all of the buggies we've tested in our pushchairs reviews.