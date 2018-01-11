Top 10 pushchairs of 2018
By Anna Studman
A top-scoring pushchair or pram is easy to push, fold and store, and will be a comfy ride for your baby. Browse our 10 best for different lifestyles.
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
Our top 10 best pushchairs include the best buggies for tackling rough terrain, top-scoring travel systems for transporting your newborn baby, and the best small and lightweight pushchairs.
Each of the pushchairs in our reviews below has been through our revamped, rigorous pushchair lab tests, and emerged with an impressive score above 70%. You can check out all the pushchairs we've tested in our pushchair reviews.
Because we know each parent has different criteria for their perfect pushchair, we've picked our 'best of the best' for different needs in our table below. And because we know price can be a key factor when shopping for a stroller, pushchair or pram, we've also included the best budget alternatives.
Only logged-in Which? members can view our recommendations in the table below. If you’re not yet a member, you can get instant access by taking a £1 trial to Which?.
Top scoring Best Buy pushchair
- Around obstacles:
- 5 out of 5
- Folding and Unfolding:
- 5 out of 5
- Shopping basket access and size:
- 5 out of 5
- Comfort to push:
- 5 out of 5
- Type:
- Member exclusive
- Travel System:
- Member exclusive
- Weight (kg):
- Member exclusive
- Use from birth:
- Member exclusive
The travel system promises a lot. This smaller, sportier version of the its popular sibling boasts a compact, flat fold, plenty of storage space and smooth manoeuvring. It's compatible with a baby car seat, and there's even a carrycot available to turn it into a pram. Find out why it's our top scoring pushchair.
Best pushchair for newborns
- Around obstacles:
- 5 out of 5
- Folding and Unfolding:
- 3 out of 5
- Shopping basket access and size:
- 4 out of 5
- Comfort to push:
- 4 out of 5
- Type:
- Member exclusive
- Travel System:
- Member exclusive
- Weight (kg):
- Member exclusive
- Use from birth:
- Member exclusive
This travel system is simple, functional and won't break the bank, but it comes with a wide range of features to make it suitable for your newborn baby. The seat reclines back far enough to create a lie-flat position, or you can use it with a carrycot instead. And it's compatible with a number of Best Buy baby car seats. What more could your newest passenger need?
Best cheap pushchair for newborns
- Around obstacles:
- 5 out of 5
- Folding and Unfolding:
- 5 out of 5
- Shopping basket access and size:
- 4 out of 5
- Comfort to push:
- 5 out of 5
- Type:
- Member exclusive
- Travel System:
- Member exclusive
- Weight (kg):
- Member exclusive
- Use from birth:
- Member exclusive
This trendy pushchair claims to have a fuss-free fold and promises to be lightweight. It's suitable to use from birth, as the seat reclines far back enough to create a lie-flat position that's considered best for newborns. Or you can use it with a carrycot if you prefer. It's also compatible with a Best Buy baby car seat. For a travel system it's also pretty reasonably priced, so see which is why it's currently our best cheap pushchair for newborns.
Best all-terrain pushchair
- Around obstacles:
- 5 out of 5
- Folding and Unfolding:
- 4 out of 5
- Shopping basket access and size:
- 3 out of 5
- Comfort to push:
- 4 out of 5
- Type:
- Member exclusive
- Travel System:
- Member exclusive
- Weight (kg):
- Member exclusive
- Use from birth:
- Member exclusive
The three-wheeled pushchair comes with large air-filled tyres to help navigate uneven off-road terrains. It's suitable from birth as the seat reclines far enough, it can be used with a carrycot, or with a baby car seat as part of a travel system. It's currently our best all-terrain pushchair for a good reason.
Best cheap all-terrain
- Around obstacles:
- 4 out of 5
- Folding and Unfolding:
- 4 out of 5
- Shopping basket access and size:
- 4 out of 5
- Comfort to push:
- 5 out of 5
- Type:
- Member exclusive
- Travel System:
- Member exclusive
- Weight (kg):
- Member exclusive
- Use from birth:
- Member exclusive
This new premium travel system from a popular nursery retailer has chunky all-terrain wheels that should make swapping pavements to parks no trouble. It has a range of useful features including travel system compatibility, a large shopping basket and it can be folded with the seat unit still attached.
Best small pushchair
- Around obstacles:
- 5 out of 5
- Folding and Unfolding:
- 4 out of 5
- Shopping basket access and size:
- 5 out of 5
- Comfort to push:
- 4 out of 5
- Type:
- Member exclusive
- Travel System:
- Member exclusive
- Weight (kg):
- Member exclusive
- Use from birth:
- Member exclusive
This compact Best Buy is the ultimate urban pushchair - it glides over pavement, is very easy to manoeuvre in small spaces and it's ideal for use on public transport. The shopping basket is still spacious enough though, and the seat is well padded with memory foam. It's a cinch to fold and stands on its own when folded, so is easy to store.
Best cheap small pushchair
- Around obstacles:
- 5 out of 5
- Folding and Unfolding:
- 5 out of 5
- Shopping basket access and size:
- 4 out of 5
- Comfort to push:
- 4 out of 5
- Type:
- Member exclusive
- Travel System:
- Member exclusive
- Weight (kg):
- Member exclusive
- Use from birth:
- Member exclusive
This capable urban pushchair comes at a relatively low price point. It's small and easy to navigate in tight spaces, and it's also very compact when folded. Still, the seat is spacious and the shopping basket roomy, so you're not compromising on these important elements.
Best light pushchair
- Around obstacles:
- 5 out of 5
- Folding and Unfolding:
- 5 out of 5
- Shopping basket access and size:
- 4 out of 5
- Comfort to push:
- 5 out of 5
- Type:
- Member exclusive
- Travel System:
- Member exclusive
- Weight (kg):
- Member exclusive
- Use from birth:
- Member exclusive
This is a lightweight pushchair that's easy to zip around the shops with, and no problem to carry when folded. It's perfect for public transport and easy to fold down in a hurry, plus it's travel system compatible so you can use it with a car seat. There's an optional carrycot but the seat also reclines far enough to be used from birth.
Best light cheap pushchair
- Around obstacles:
- 5 out of 5
- Folding and Unfolding:
- 5 out of 5
- Shopping basket access and size:
- 4 out of 5
- Comfort to push:
- 4 out of 5
- Type:
- Member exclusive
- Travel System:
- Member exclusive
- Weight (kg):
- Member exclusive
- Use from birth:
- Member exclusive
There's no getting away from the similarity in looks between this compact, lightweight stroller and some other pricier market leaders. If you travel about a lot and need something compact, that won't break the bank, this stroller could be worth considering.
The recommendations and scores in our table above were correct as of November 2017.
Don’t see your perfect pushchair here? Check out all our Best Buy pushchairs.
Unbiased pushchair reviews from Which?
We've put more than 300 pushchairs through our rigorous lab tests in the past five years, including all the models Which? members are most interested in. And you know you can trust our reviews, because not only do we subject every model to dozens of technical tests in our expert labs, but we also have a panel of parents who try out the buggies to see what they're like to use day to day. So, as well as safety and durability, we can also tell you about ease of use and whether your child will find the seat comfortable.
And we don't carry any advertising on our website or in our magazines, so our reviews are impartial and not influenced by manufacturers.
Choosing the best pushchair
The best pushchair for you depends on a number of factors. If you have a newborn, you'll need one with either a seat that lies flat enough, or a seat that converts to a pram or carrycot. If you want to move your baby easily from pushchair to car and back again, you'll need a travel system.
Where you live will also affect your pushchair choice: lack of storage space means a smaller pushchair that folds compactly, stairs to your front door means you'll want something lighter.
How you're going to use your pushchair also plays a part. If you need to use the bus, you won't want something bulky and heavy. If you like doing lots of country walks, you'll want an all-terrain buggy.
These decisions are made before you even start considering whether you want forward or rearward facing, adjustable handlebars for parents of different heights, finding a pushchair that fits in your car boot, getting the right size shopping basket for you, and so on.
To help you make a decision, read our guide to how to buy the best pushchair.
.