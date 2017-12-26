Humax PVRs and set-top boxes rated

Compared to big names such as Panasonic, Samsung and Sony, the Humax brand isn't that well known. It's been on the digital TV scene for a while though, and its latest set-top boxes and PVRs are some of the most popular with our members.

Humax set-top boxes and PVRs are highly regarded and the brand is also one of the manufacturers selected by the YouView service to produce dedicated YouView boxes, used by the likes of BT and TalkTalk.

Humax offers a small, focused range of set-top boxes and PVRs to choose from. Aside from the models that Humax manufactures for the YouView service, the company’s range can be split into two main product lines: Freesat and Freeview.

While there are some cracking Humax boxes on the market, the brand name alone is no guarantee. Our thorough, impartial test uncovers duds as well as gems – be sure you don't make the wrong choice. Not only that, though, but below you will see just how reliable they are.

Hundreds of Humax-owning Which? members have reported their experiences, so that you can discover how long one of these devices will last in your home.

