Sky PVRs and set-top boxes rated

Sky is the most popular subscription TV service in the country, and it's easy to see why. Tonnes of channels, 4K viewing and a host of neat features make its PVRs an appealing choice.

However, just like with most other subscription services, while the number of subscription packages may be varied, your choice of boxes is not. That's why it's so important to make sure that you know what you're getting before signing up for a whole year – or longer.

Want to see other brands, too? Head over to our PVR and set-top box reviews.

Popularity is no indicator of quality. Not only have we put the latest Sky PVRs through our exhaustive lab tests but we've also gone out of our way to find out just how reliable they are in the real world, too.

We got in touch with hundreds of Sky TV subscribers to find out what they honestly make of the box they use every day in their homes. They told us how often they break, why they break, and just how happy they are with the thing when all's said and done.

Only logged-in Which? members can view our exclusive ratings and verdicts in the table below. If you’re not yet

a member, sign up for a £1 trial to get instant access.