Top PVR and set-top box brands

We survey thousands of Which? members every year, asking about the products they own. This means that we can reveal the brands that produce solid, reliable products, as well as the ones that will let you down.

PVRs are generally unreliable products, and are especially prone to software problems. Buying one from a brand towards the bottom of our table can mean you end up missing out on the programmes you want to watch, and if your PVR breaks down it can completely clear out your library of TV shows and films.

You may trust and recognise big names such as Panasonic, Bush, Humax and Sky, but a look at how our members rated their experiences with their products may cause you to think twice. If you'd like to find out which models scored best in our testing before judging them on their reliability, then take a look at all of our PVR and set-top box Best Buys.

Just over half of all owners told us they had experienced their PVR box freezing or locking up. Other problems include issues with the screen freezing and recording and playback not working properly.

The table below features an overall reliability rating, a customer score (which is how our members would rate their experience with the brand) and an average review score for each brand.