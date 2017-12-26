Best digital radio alarm clocks

Getting up in the morning can be a struggle, especially if you’re waking up to the sound of a shrill alarm. Investing in a good digital alarm clock – one that wakes you gently with a soft crescendo – will help you start the day on the right note.

Most bedside digital radios offer a choice of alarm sounds, including your favourite radio station or a buzzer or bell tone. And some let you set multiple alarms, which is ideal if you and your partner wake up at different times, or if you want to set a later time for the weekend.

We’ve rounded up the most important things to consider if you’re about to buy a digital radio alarm clock. We’ve also picked our top three digital radio alarm clocks. They all scored highly our lab tests and would make brilliant bedside companions.

