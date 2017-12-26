Top five Roberts radios

Roberts is one of the UK’s most popular and well-established radio manufacturers, but not all its radios are on a par. The best ones sound excellent, are easy to use and breeze through our tough tests, while the worst verge on being unlistenable, and have complicated controls and onerous menus to navigate to boot.

Our in-depth lab tests have uncovered a number of Best Buy Roberts radios, and one is the highest-scoring radio we’ve ever tested. But Roberts has also made a number of headache-inducing, terrible-sounding Don’t Buy radios, which have left members of our discerning listening panel scrabbling for the off switch.

It’s essential to read our reviews before you buy so that you can be sure your money is well spent. In the table, we’ve picked out some of the best Roberts radios currently available and, below that, we’ve highlighted three that should definitely be avoided.

