Top five Roberts radios
By Alison Potter
Before you part with your cash, read our Which? expert guide to buying the best Roberts radio and find reviews of the top models.
Roberts is one of the UK’s most popular and well-established radio manufacturers, but not all its radios are on a par. The best ones sound excellent, are easy to use and breeze through our tough tests, while the worst verge on being unlistenable, and have complicated controls and onerous menus to navigate to boot.
Our in-depth lab tests have uncovered a number of Best Buy Roberts radios, and one is the highest-scoring radio we’ve ever tested. But Roberts has also made a number of headache-inducing, terrible-sounding Don’t Buy radios, which have left members of our discerning listening panel scrabbling for the off switch.
It’s essential to read our reviews before you buy so that you can be sure your money is well spent. In the table, we’ve picked out some of the best Roberts radios currently available and, below that, we’ve highlighted three that should definitely be avoided.
Best Roberts radios for 2017
- Overall sound quality:
- 5 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Type:
- Battery operable:
- FM:
- Internet radio:
- DAB plus:
It’s certainly not cheap, but this is the highest-scoring DAB/FM/internet radio we’ve ever tested. It sounds excellent across all musical genres, as well as speech, and it’s easy to use the controls and read the screen.
- Overall sound quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Type:
- Battery operable:
- FM:
- Internet radio:
- DAB plus:
This large, sleek-looking FM/DAB radio excels at playing jazz, but it also sounds clear and balanced when playing pop, classical and rock. It’s ideal for bedside use as it has a dimmable display, two independent alarms and a USB port for charging your phone overnight.
- Overall sound quality:
- 5 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Type:
- Battery operable:
- FM:
- Internet radio:
- DAB plus:
This futuristic table-top DAB/FM radio excels at playing classical music and speech. It’s not as good with jazz, pop and rock, but it’s still very enjoyable to listen to, and the design ensures that it fills the room with sound.
- Overall sound quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Type:
- Battery operable:
- FM:
- Internet radio:
- DAB plus:
Despite being relatively cheap for an internet radio, this is one of the most feature-packed we’ve tested. The sound is superb, with a decent amount of bass and a natural, pleasing sound.
- Overall sound quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Type:
- Battery operable:
- FM:
- Internet radio:
- DAB plus:
Although it’s not quite a Best Buy, it’s the highest-scoring personal radio we’ve tested. It has a great battery life, a warm stereo sound, and speech is clear and easy to understand.
Pricing, recommendations and test scores correct at June 2017.
And here are three Roberts radios to avoid
Not every Roberts radio is a delight to use and listen to. Some sound positively awful and are a pain to use, and they’re not necessarily cheap either, so any mistake is likely to be a costly one. The radios below all suffer from poor sound and sloppy design, with important buttons such as the FM/DAB switch located at the back of the set and difficult to get to.
Don't Buy Roberts radios
- Overall sound quality:
- 2 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 1 out of 5
- Battery operable:
- Total number of direct access presets available:
A tiny screen and miniscule buttons hidden in odd places make it very difficult to use this radio. As well as a low score for ease of use, it sounds awful too, especially when it comes to pop and jazz.
Roberts radios: everything you need to know
Roberts is one of the biggest and most popular radio brands in the UK, and is best known for its Revival and Heritage ranges, which combine retro designs with new technology. Roberts dominates the radio market and has done for many years – the brand was founded more than 85 years ago. Roberts holds the Royal Warrant of Appointment and has supplied radios to the royal family since the 1940s.
Nearly one million Roberts radios are sold worldwide every year, and it currently manufactures more than 100 different DAB, analogue and internet radios. This includes pocket-sized portables, digital alarm-clock radios and large tabletop radios, costing anywhere from £15 up to an eye-watering £500.
Roberts’ service repairs carry a one-year warranty, and the company will replace your radio free of charge if a fault develops during this time. If your radio is out of warranty, you can get it fixed for a fee, but the charge depends on the model and the fault. If you buy a radio from Roberts and lose the instruction manual, you can download a new one free of charge from its website or order a printed version for a nominal fee.
All internet radios from Roberts are compatible with the Undok app, meaning they can be controlled from your smartphone. Many Roberts internet radios also have Spotify Connect, which gives you access to music from the streaming service, but you must be a paying Spotify subscriber to use it.
It’s quite common now for radios to double as speakers, and Roberts radios can stream music from other devices via Bluetooth, an aux-in cable or a USB cable. A select few Roberts models also have the ability to record radio, either onto an SD card or a USB storage device.