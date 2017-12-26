Top five best USB turntables

Listening to music on vinyl is a unique experience, but records are not without their drawbacks. They take up physical space and the more often you get your favourite records out to play them, the faster they’ll degrade in quality. You can’t take your collection out and about with you either. However, a USB turntable can help.

USB turntables allow you to plug your computer directly into them to make digital copies. The best ones can make high-quality recordings of your records without losing the detail of the original. Using the free software Audacity, or proprietary software that comes bundled with some USB record players, you’ll be able to split the recordings you make into individual tracks and play them on all your devices, whether it’s your computer, smartphone or multi-room audio system.

Our rigorous tests compare digital recordings made by turntables side by side with the original records, and we’ve picked out five of the best models for making digital copies here.

