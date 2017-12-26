Top four cheap record players and turntables
By Zoe Galloway
We’ve discovered these great record players for less than £150 – proof that you don't have to spend big to get the most out of your record collection.
Cheap doesn’t necessarily mean you have to compromise on quality. We’ve discovered Best Buy record players that won't cost thousands, or even hundreds, of pounds. In fact, the table below shows you great record players for less than £150. Although the price may be small, they’re all easy to use and produce good sound quality, so listening to your records will be a delight rather than disappointing.
But, beware, we've tested plenty of cheap turntables that don't live up to these bargain models. Pick the wrong one and you'll be fumbling around to start your records, before being subjected to horrible sound. We've also rounded up three of the worst-offending models we've tested at the bottom of the page.
Best record players for under £150
- Sound quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 3 out of 5
- USB output:
- Manual or automatic:
- Preamp:
This record player is great value. It's in shops for less than £150, still produces excellent sound quality and digitises your records with ease. Although just short of a Best Buy, we still highly recommend this record player to those on a budget or wanting to test the waters.
- Sound quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- USB output:
- Manual or automatic:
- Preamp:
This is a solid automatic record player, meaning you don't have to manually lift the tonearm on and off the record for it to play. The sound is smooth and it has great pitch stability. For less than £150, you won't get much better - that's why we've awarded it a 'Great Value' icon.
- Sound quality:
- 3 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- USB output:
- Manual or automatic:
- Preamp:
A cheaper offering from a respected hi-fi brand, this turntable will do your record collection justice with solid sound quality. Like the other models in this table it's automatic, making it much easier to put your vinyl on to play. Also like the other models featured, it's got a USB connection so you can connect it to a computer and make digital copies of your music.
- Sound quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 3 out of 5
- USB output:
- Manual or automatic:
- Preamp:
Although this record player doesn't have a top score, the sound qualty is still much better than most we tested. You can expect this record player to pick up the detail of instruments and produce a pleasing sound. Overall, it's a steal considering the price.
Pricing, recommendations and test scores correct at April 2017.
And here are three record players to avoid
Some of the record players and turntables that pass through our test lab are nothing short of dreadful. We've seen models with sound quality so bad your records will sound like they're being played down a dodgy telephone line. While price is of course no guarantee of quality, with record players and turntables it's unfortunately often the cheapest models that are the worst made. To avoid making a real error with your next purchase, make sure you steer clear of the models in the table below.
Cheap record players to avoid
- Sound quality:
- 2 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 2 out of 5
- USB output:
- Manual or automatic:
- Preamp:
This record player is proof that it's not a good idea to buy based on styling alone. It looks pretty cool with its folding design and carry handle. However, sound quality is really lacking and even though it's technically portable you won't get much use out of the built-in speakers - they're far too quiet.
- Sound quality:
- 1 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 2 out of 5
- USB output:
- Manual or automatic:
- Preamp:
This record player is certainly very cheap, but that's no excuse for sounding this bad. The cramped design barely gives you any room to fit a record onto the platter to start it playing. Everything about this player screams low quality - one to avoid.
- Sound quality:
- 1 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 2 out of 5
- USB output:
- Manual or automatic:
- Preamp:
At first, this record player looks like a bargain bundle. It will play your vinyl and CDs, and you can listen to the radio on it too. What you can't tell from the list of features though is that it sounds absolutely atrocious. It's one of the worst record players we've ever seen.
Record players with speakers
Many of the cheapest record players you can buy come with built-in speakers. In theory this sounds great - you don't even need to plug them into a hi-fi to start enjoying your records. However, having speakers built in to a portable record player is actually a pretty bad idea for sound quality.
Record players work by dragging a stylus (commonly called a needle) through a groove in the record. Tiny vibrations in the groove are turned into an electrical signal by the stylus. This powers the music you hear through the speakers. The stylus has to be very sensitive to pick up these tiny vibrations - the best turntables are very good at stopping external vibrations from reaching the stylus or they'll ruin the signal. By putting built-in speakers in record players, manufacturers are introducing lots of unwanted vibrations.
This also means that built-in speakers can never be very loud. If they vibrated too much, they'd run the risk of causing the stylus to jump right out of the groove. Not only are built-in speakers generally bad for sound quality, you generally can't even turn them up to a volume you'd want to listen at anyway.