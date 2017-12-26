Knowing how to use a riser recliner chair might seem obvious but, as you'll be sitting in it for long periods of time, you'll want to get comfortable as quickly and easily as possible.

If you're finding it difficult to stand or sit in your riser recliner, you might want to involve a health professional such as an occupational therapist, who you can find through your local Social Services department or privately via the College of Occupational Therapists.

Otherwise, follow our steps below to help you get into the right position with ease.

