Top three riser recliner chairs

Table notes: Pricing based on typical price but could be subject to change depending on retailer.

Which? riser recliner chair reviews

We go further than anyone else when we test riser recliner chairs. We use a panel of testers, all aged over 60, to sit in and rate how comfortable each chair is and how easy it is to adjust and recline it. They sit in the chair for an hour, so that they get a good idea of how it will feel when you sit in one for long periods of time.

We also carry out 75 lab-based checks, measures and tests on each chair, including how quickly it moves from a standing to sitting position and whether the chair has a back-up battery in case the power goes and you need to return the chair to an upright position.

Purchasing a riser recliner chair is a large investment, so it’s important you’re aware of the pros and cons of each chair you’re considering, so you don’t waste time or money. Our detailed reviews can help you do this.

