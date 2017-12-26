Top five sat navs
By Hannah Walsh
We round up the year’s best sat navs, from free smartphone apps to the most advanced big-screen standalone models.
There’s no need to argue with a loved one over directions or find yourself heading the wrong way down a one-way street. With a Best Buy sat nav you’ll get from A to B, trouble free, every time. Every year we review the latest sat navs, including new models from Garmin and TomTom, plus the latest and most innovative smartphone apps.
Each one is tested rigorously to ensure it’s easy to use, comes up with sensible routes and gives you clear directions you can follow when you’re out on the road. Whether you’re looking for a dedicated sat nav with all the latest features or a smartphone app that works brilliantly even when you can’t get a 3G or 4G signal, you’ll find what you’re looking for below.
Best sat navs 2017
- Overall navigation quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Overall quality of audio instructions:
- 5 out of 5
- Overall ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Type:
- Traffic monitoring:
Can this mid-range sat nav from TomTom keep up with the high-end option?
- Overall navigation quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Overall quality of audio instructions:
- 5 out of 5
- Overall ease of use:
- 5 out of 5
- Type:
- Traffic monitoring:
This high-end sat nav is pricey, but it’s chocked full of features. Does the navigation also impress?
- Overall navigation quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Overall quality of audio instructions:
- 5 out of 5
- Overall ease of use:
- 5 out of 5
- Type:
- Traffic monitoring:
Our highest scoring model is very expensive, but is loaded with functionality. But does it offer guidance as clear as other Best Buy navs?
- Overall navigation quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Overall quality of audio instructions:
- 5 out of 5
- Overall ease of use:
- 5 out of 5
- Type:
- Traffic monitoring:
This model boasts a premium price, but does it have the construction quality and feature list to match?
- Overall navigation quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Overall quality of audio instructions:
- 4 out of 5
- Overall ease of use:
- 5 out of 5
- Type:
- Traffic monitoring:
This mid-range model impresses, but some aspects could prove frustrating for some users.
Not found the product for you? Browse all of our sat nav reviews.
And here are three sat nav apps to avoid
The worst sat navs and sat nav apps from our testing have messy maps, vague vocal guidance and confusing visual cues. They are often tricky to use, too, with illogical layouts and unclear menus. Frankly, we think they should just get lost. Here, we take a look at the very worst sat nav apps from our testing, which are all bad enough to be Don’t Buys.
Don’t Buy sat nav apps
- Overall navigation quality:
- 3 out of 5
- Overall quality of audio instructions:
- 3 out of 5
- Overall ease of use:
- 1 out of 5
- Traffic monitoring:
Inaccurate and unclear visual guidance means you could end up driving in circles. Route recalculation is one of the slowest we've seen, too.
- Overall navigation quality:
- 2 out of 5
- Overall quality of audio instructions:
- 2 out of 5
- Overall ease of use:
- 3 out of 5
- Traffic monitoring:
It may be free to download, but this sat nav app will drive you round the bend before getting you to your destination.
- Overall navigation quality:
- 2 out of 5
- Overall quality of audio instructions:
- 3 out of 5
- Overall ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Traffic monitoring:
This app disappointed in our tests - there’s plenty to dislike about it, including confusing audio instructions, unclear visual guidance, and a lack of features and functions. There are niggles with everyday use, too.
Should I buy a sat nav or sat nav app?
We put every sat nav and sat nav app through the same series of tough tests using a GPS simulator. And we’ve found some great sat nav apps in our tests, including apps that are good enough to be Best Buys.
A sat nav app is installed on your smartphone and they tend to be cheaper than dedicated devices, but may not offer quite the same smooth user experience. Handily, it’s easy to download an app, try and then delete if you don’t like it. Many will include or have the option to add useful features.
We have tested sat nav apps that offer good quality navigation to rival a dedicated device, but we’ve also found others that have such poor guidance we simply wouldn’t recommend them. If you’re unsure whether you need a standalone sat nav or a sat nav app, try our interactive tool and find out how to buy the best sat nav for you.