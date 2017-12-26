Top five TomTom sat navs

TomTom has three different sat nav ranges, starting with the basic TomTom Start range and moving up through the TomTom Via with some added features, to the feature-packed TomTom Go. TomTom also has an app for Android and iOS smartphones, which recreates its sat nav experience on your smartphone.

All new TomTom models come with free lifetime maps, giving you access to updates for the life of your device. Different models also come with UK, European or Worldwide maps, although you can always download additional maps later. All new models come with TomTom Traffic - TomTom’s system for avoiding traffic jams and congestion, which TomTom claims can reduce your journey time by 15%.

With TomTom, the difference between models really comes down to features, but how do you choose? To help, we’ve picked out our five favourite TomTom sat navs, from the basic, budget TomToms to the brand’s most advanced devices.

Only logged-in Which? members can view our recommendations in the table below. If you’re not yet a member, you can get instant access by taking out a £1 Which? trial.