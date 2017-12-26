Top five TomTom sat navs
By Hannah Walsh
TomTom’s best sat navs can make journeys simpler, less stressful and help save you fuel. Here are our top picks for every budget.
TomTom has three different sat nav ranges, starting with the basic TomTom Start range and moving up through the TomTom Via with some added features, to the feature-packed TomTom Go. TomTom also has an app for Android and iOS smartphones, which recreates its sat nav experience on your smartphone.
All new TomTom models come with free lifetime maps, giving you access to updates for the life of your device. Different models also come with UK, European or Worldwide maps, although you can always download additional maps later. All new models come with TomTom Traffic - TomTom’s system for avoiding traffic jams and congestion, which TomTom claims can reduce your journey time by 15%.
With TomTom, the difference between models really comes down to features, but how do you choose? To help, we’ve picked out our five favourite TomTom sat navs, from the basic, budget TomToms to the brand’s most advanced devices.
Best TomTom sat navs
- Overall navigation quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Overall quality of audio instructions:
- 5 out of 5
- Overall ease of use:
- 4 out of 5
- Screen size (inches):
- Member exclusive
- Traffic monitoring:
- Member exclusive
Can this mid-range sat nav from TomTom keep up with the high-end option?
- Overall navigation quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Overall quality of audio instructions:
- 5 out of 5
- Overall ease of use:
- 5 out of 5
- Screen size (inches):
- Member exclusive
- Traffic monitoring:
- Member exclusive
This high-end sat nav is pricey, but it's chocked full of features. Does the navigation also impress?
- Overall navigation quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Overall quality of audio instructions:
- 5 out of 5
- Overall ease of use:
- 5 out of 5
- Screen size (inches):
- Member exclusive
- Traffic monitoring:
- Member exclusive
Our highest scoring model is very expensive, but is loaded with functionality. But does it offer guidance as clear as other Best Buy navs?
- Overall navigation quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Overall quality of audio instructions:
- 5 out of 5
- Overall ease of use:
- 5 out of 5
- Screen size (inches):
- Member exclusive
- Traffic monitoring:
- Member exclusive
If you’re looking for a 5-inch sat nav, it doesn’t get much better than this. Is this the model you’re looking for?
- Overall navigation quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Overall quality of audio instructions:
- 4 out of 5
- Overall ease of use:
- 5 out of 5
- Screen size (inches):
- Member exclusive
- Traffic monitoring:
- Member exclusive
This mid-range model impresses, but some aspects could prove frustrating for some users.
Should I opt for a TomTom or Garmin sat nav?
If you’re looking for a new sat nav, you’re sure to have heard of Garmin and TomTom - they are the big-name brands and offer both dedicated devices and smartphone sat nav apps. But which should you choose?
Both have a selection of models for every budget, from entry-level devices that focus on navigation and offer few premium features right up to pricey models with built-in wi-fi for easy map updates, hands-free calling via Bluetooth and the ability to handle smartphone notifications. To find out which features to look for, head to our how to buy the best sat nav guide.
We’ve found plenty of sat navs from Garmin and TomTom that do a great job of navigation, so it’s difficult to recommend one over the other. Some Which? members have told us they have a preference for one system due to the style of the interface and mapping, though. If you’re thinking of buying a new device for your next journey and you’re not sure which system is right for you, we’d recommend trying both in a store to see which you prefer.