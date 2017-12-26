Don't Buy secateurs

There are lots of secateurs to choose from in garden centres and your local DIY shop, and there's no easy way of differentiating between a great pair that will slice cleanly through plant stems and a pair that will leave your hands aching. Price is no indicator, as some cheap secateurs can feel comfortable and swiftly tackle your pruning jobs. So which pair should you choose?

We test secateurs to help you choose the best ones. On this page we show you the worst pairs from our latest tests, so you can avoid them next time you're thinking of buying some new secateurs.

Only the very best secateurs earn the Which? seal of approval. The worst pairs are highlighted as Don't Buys - with the worst scoring just 27% .