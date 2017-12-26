Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Secateur reviews

Full secateurs test results

By Adelaide Gray

Article 3 of 6

Every gardener needs a pair of secateurs or two. Our table below reveals the best and worst secateurs from our rigorous testing.

 

The table below includes big brands such as Felco, Wilkinson Sword and Darlac as well as less well-known brands. We test secateurs that cost from £12 up to £55. 

The secateurs featured are listed below in alphabetical order. 

Secateurs on test
  Brand Price Cleanness of cut: soft wood Cleanness of cut: hard wood Ease of use Suitability for weak grips Test score
Bypass secateurs
  Darlac Compound Action Pruner DP332 Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
  Darlac Expert Small Bypass Pruner DP1033 Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
  Draper 200mm Soft Grip  45316 Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
  Draper 210mm Bypass Pattern Secateur 45317 Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
  Felco No 7 Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
  Fiskars Quantum P100 Bypass Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
  Fiskars SmartFit Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
  Spear & Jackson Razorsharp Heavy Duty 6657BS Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
  Town & Country Master Gardener Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
  Wilkinson Sword Razorcut Comfort medium Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
Anvil Secateurs
  Draper 190mm Anvil Pattern Ratchet 34478 Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
  Spear & Jackson Razorsharp ratchet anvil 6358RS Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
Using the table: The more stars the better. Best Buys are highlighted in red. Test score ignores price and is based on how well the secateurs cut through soft wood and dead twigs.  Ease of use and suitability for those with weak grips excluded from the total test score under a new test programme introduced in 2014.

 

In 2014 we changed how we scored the secateurs to exclude comfort and how suitable they are for people with weak wrists from the final score. The table below contains secateurs still scored under our old system.

Secateurs on test
  Brand Price Cleanness of cut: soft wood Cleanness of cut: hard wood Ease of use Suitability for weak grips Test score
Bypass secateurs
  Bulldog Mini Bypass Pruning Shears BD3150 Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
  Bulldog Premier BD3152 medium Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
  Darlac Expert DP1032 (medium) Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
  Draper DIY Series 210mm 14410 Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
  Felco l'Essentiel 160 large Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
  Felco No 8 Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
  Felco Original No 2 Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
  Fiskars Power Gear 911663 medium Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
  Fiskars Single Step 111260 Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
  GTM Professional Niwaki Okatsune KST103 Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
  Sarah Raven Essential Rainbow B175 Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
  Spear & Jackson Active 5959RSA Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
  Spear & Jackson Adjustable 6559BS Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
  Spear & Jackson Advantage 6059BS medium Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
  Spear & Jackson Razorsharp Advance Interchangeable Pruner 7059BP Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
  Stihl 0000 881 3604 Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
  Wilkinson Sword Pruner 1111129W Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
  Wilkinson Sword RazorCut Pro Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
  Wolf Classic RR19 medium Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
  Wolf Garten Comfort Plus RR 2500 Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
  Yeoman YEO 0204 Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
Anvil Secateurs
  Bulldog Ratchet BD31303 Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
  Fiskars PowerStep Pruner Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
  Spear & Jackson Razorsharp Advance 6758GS Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content Subscriber only content
Using the table: The more stars the better. Best Buys are highlighted in red. Test score ignores price and is based on how well the secateurs cut through soft wood and dead twigs, ease of use and suitability for those with weak grips.

