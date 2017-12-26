Full secateurs test results

Every gardener needs a pair of secateurs or two. Our table below reveals the best and worst secateurs from our rigorous testing.

The table below includes big brands such as Felco, Wilkinson Sword and Darlac as well as less well-known brands. We test secateurs that cost from £12 up to £55.

The secateurs featured are listed below in alphabetical order.

Secateurs on test Brand Price Cleanness of cut: soft wood Cleanness of cut: hard wood Ease of use Suitability for weak grips Test score Bypass secateurs Darlac Compound Action Pruner DP332 Darlac Expert Small Bypass Pruner DP1033 Draper 200mm Soft Grip 45316 Draper 210mm Bypass Pattern Secateur 45317 Felco No 7 Fiskars Quantum P100 Bypass Fiskars SmartFit Spear & Jackson Razorsharp Heavy Duty 6657BS Town & Country Master Gardener Wilkinson Sword Razorcut Comfort medium Anvil Secateurs Draper 190mm Anvil Pattern Ratchet 34478 Spear & Jackson Razorsharp ratchet anvil 6358RS Using the table: The more stars the better. Best Buys are highlighted in red. Test score ignores price and is based on how well the secateurs cut through soft wood and dead twigs. Ease of use and suitability for those with weak grips excluded from the total test score under a new test programme introduced in 2014.





In 2014 we changed how we scored the secateurs to exclude comfort and how suitable they are for people with weak wrists from the final score. The table below contains secateurs still scored under our old system.